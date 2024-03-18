Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: QoL changes, Treasure compass map marker, and more

A few new leaks from the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.6 beta hint at a few QoL changes in the upcoming patch. This includes the Treasure Compass update, which will supposedly show the chest's location on the in-game map, making chest hunting much easier. There’s also a leak about a new quest priority system that will let Travelers play through quests without interruptions from other ones that occupy the same location or characters.

Additionally, there will likely be some changes in the furnishing system of the Serenitea Pot. Here’s everything players need to know about the potential QoL changes in Genshin Impact 4.6.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks show new QoL changes

New treasure compass update

A new leak by a user, @nightmare, hints at a potential QoL update in the Treasure Compass feature in Genshin Impact. Currently, the gadget only shows the direction of a nearby chest when it's activated. Interestingly, the leak suggests that the new update will allow the compass to show the chest's location on the in-game map.

This can make chest hunting a lot easier, so it is one of the best updates a player can ask for. However, it is unknown if this feature will work on multi-layered maps.

Quest priority feature

The leaker group called Team Mew has also leaked a potential new quest priority system in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. This feature will supposedly allow Travelers to complete a quest without interruptions from other quests that take place in the same location or share a character.

However, there will still be a few quests that players might have to complete before proceeding with the quest for which they have enabled the priority system. Additionally, enabling this feature might result in losing the Hangout progress if the other quest shares the same location or characters.

Potential Serenitea Pot optimization

It is speculated that a new feature will be added to the Serenitea Pot, allowing players to use the Vials of Adeptal Speed to finish the creation of all the furnishings with one click. Also, the number of crafting slots will likely be increased, although the exact number remains unknown.

Travelers can expect more details about these potential QoL updates during the version 4.6 Special Program, which is expected to be livestreamed on April 12, 2024.

