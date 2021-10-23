"It’s hard enough for young women to start a business": Valkyrae’s RFLCT co-founder fires back at criticism

The launch of Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s RFLCT skincare product line has been somewhat tumultuous. RFLCT co-founder Joanna Coles is now firing back in response to the backlash.

RFLCT claims to offer protection from blue light pollution, which digital devices radiate. Valkyrae and Coles have created RFLCT specifically for streamers and gamers. From professional analysis to incriminating reviews, RFLCT hasn't received the promising start Valkyrae had hoped for.

Amidst all the controversy, Coles finally responded to the backlash they have received from the community since its official launch.

Joanna Coles responds to the backlash Valkyrae has received

She revealed how the website now reflects the studies that have gone behind the development of their products. Furthermore, Coles reiterated how tough it is for young women to develop their ventures in a male-dominated society.

Joanna Coles @JoannaColes @Valkyrae Proud 2b ur partner on RFLCT, @Valkyrae CONGRATS!!! Wish I didn’t spend 8 hrs a day w/my screen. Having learned ALOT abt BLD I now know 2 prep my skin and take regular breaks. Mask +balm = faves & we were honored 2 work w/ @claudiapoccia frmer CEO of LauraMercier. BRAVO GAMEGIRL @Valkyrae Proud 2b ur partner on RFLCT, @Valkyrae CONGRATS!!! Wish I didn’t spend 8 hrs a day w/my screen. Having learned ALOT abt BLD I now know 2 prep my skin and take regular breaks. Mask +balm = faves & we were honored 2 work w/ @claudiapoccia frmer CEO of LauraMercier. BRAVO GAMEGIRL

Here's what she said:

“I am confident that if a male gamer had come up with RFLCT he would have been roundly applauded."

Despite a series of damning responses, Coles revealed that she stands behind her study, and by extension, Valkyrae, who has been accused of "scamming her impressionable audience."

Valkyrae finally shares her two cents on what has transpired in the last few days

The American streamer is yet to go online on YouTube since the drama took off on social media. However, she shared a tweet that revealed how "all the hate, doubt, concern and criticism is warranted and valid."

Valkyrae also revealed how her entire team is working to produce enough evidence to back up their product line, which took over two years to hit virtual shelves.

The Content Creator of the Year (2020) has also removed the tags of 100 Thieves and the co-founder of RFLCT from her Twitter bio.

Naturally, this led to speculation about whether 100 Thieves had severed ties with Valkyrae following the RFLCT controversy.

Several streamers, including xQc, HasanAbi, and Ludwig, among several others, have accused her of providing a solution to a problem that doesn't exist. In other words, Valkyrae has been accused of peddling pseudoscience and leaving her fans vulnerable.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Apparently the website has been updated but won’t be fully updated until Monday. Regardless I will go live tomorrow 3pm pst; will share my experience with RFLCT and everything about it, friends/social media, etc. See ya then Apparently the website has been updated but won’t be fully updated until Monday. Regardless I will go live tomorrow 3pm pst; will share my experience with RFLCT and everything about it, friends/social media, etc. See ya then

The controversy has shown no signs of slowing down, with a famous YouTube dermatologist stating how RFCLT products are "misleading."

However, it would be best to wait until Valkyrae releases an official statement addressing these allegations.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar