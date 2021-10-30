"You deserve better than this": Pokimane saves Doja Cat's return Twitch stream and offers to gift new streaming set-up

Doja Cat thanked Iman "Pokimane" Anys for saving her Twitch stream during her much-anticipated return to the platform. The Canadian streamer helped Doja Cat with technical support and also guided the American rapper as she skimmed through scores of messages in her chat.

Doja Cat launched her channel earlier this year but has remained inactive for as long as fans can remember. However, she surprised the entire community by returning to the platform on October 29.

Pokimane uses her chat moderation skills to help Doja Cat with her stream

The mastermind behind the popular song Need to Know streamed GTA 5 with the intention of causing havoc on the streets of Los Santos. Naturally, this sent her honest patrons into a frenzy.

The American rapper was having a tough time keeping up with the astounding number of messages. However, veteran streamer Pokimane had a few tricks up her sleeve and salvaged the situation.

Pokimane enabled the Slow Mode command, limiting the number of messages that could be sent, making it impossible for fans to send more than one message every 10 seconds.

Doja Cat was extremely elated to have Pokimane by her side and couldn't contain her excitement. Here's how she reacted:

“Everybody say thank you, Pokimane! And then say queen!”

Pokimane offers to gift Doja Cat a new streaming setup

While the founder of the freshly formed RTS talent management company was able to fix chat issues, the lag continued to plague Doja's stream.

The 26-year-old singer revealed how she's seen other streamers on Twitch and their streams are always in sync.

Pokimane was quick to respond, stating that the issue was likely with Doja Cat's streaming set-up and even offered to gift her a new one.

Here's what she said:

“It’s because you’re streaming from a toaster or some s**t. You deserve better than this. I will literally come over and give you a full set-up.”

Interestingly, it's safe to say that Doja Cat's streaming set-up isn't the only thing Pokimane is out to fix.

The founder of OfflineTV announced herself as the co-founder of a talent management company that will help streamers both big and small make better economical decisions.

Pokimane's announcement came shortly after Valkyrae's RFLCT controversy that has shown no signs of slowing down.

Edited by Siddharth Satish