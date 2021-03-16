Doja Cat teases own Twitch stream as Pokimane, Corpse Husband, TommyInnit, and more respond

Amala "Doja Cat" Dlamini has attracted significant interest from the Twitch community after teasing her debut on the streaming platform.

The Popular American singer recently took to Twitter to express her interest in starting her Twitch channel:

Fuck it im getting on twitch — PLANET WHOMSTD (@DojaCat) March 15, 2021

Within moments, the tweet went viral. The 25-year-old's comments section was flooded with a barrage of messages from fans and several notable Twitch personalities, including Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and Corpse Husband.

From requesting an official collab to encouraging her to join at the very earliest, fans were in for a treat recently as they gushed over the recent Doja Cat x Twitch streamers crossover.

"Doja Cat collab?": Corpse Husband, Quackity and more send fans into frenzy by replying to singer

Ever since the success of her collaborative single "Say So" with Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat has been in the midst of a prolonged purple patch. She recently received three Grammy Award nominations, including the coveted "Record of The Year".

Apart from creating banger tracks, Doja Cat is also known to have a penchant for video games, especially the horror adventure game "Little Nightmares," which she has been playing of late.

Her electric, flamboyant persona would ensure that scores of fans tune into her Twitch streams, and her recent tweet invited a flurry of responses from the online community.

From the Minecraft community, the likes of Alexis "Quackity" Alex, Karl Jacobs, and Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons responded in their trademark ways:

Doja Cat you would Be excellent in my Jackbox lobby — Quackity (@Quackity) March 16, 2021

why do you have cat in your name? I know another word for cat Mrs Doja haHahah — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 16, 2021

Hi Doja Cat my name is Karl Jacobs, big fan! Was curious, have you ever heard of Minecraft? Would love to play it sometime! 👍🏼 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 15, 2021

She replied to Quackity, who seemed entirely on board with the idea of playing Quiplash with her:

Doja Cat its a Deal Lets do It 👍 — Quackity (@Quackity) March 16, 2021

The likes of Pokimane, Disguised Toast and Twitch themselves replied favorably to Doja Cat's recent tweet:

yes PLEASE 🙏 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 16, 2021

hey wanna play among us? — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) March 16, 2021

Then came the turn of Corpse Husband, whose reply sent fans into a collective frenzy as they gushed over the possibility of a Doja Cat x Corpse collab:

exactly — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 15, 2021

CORPSE, KARL, AND DOJA CAT TWITCH STREAM???? — melody is STREAMING DAYWALKER🦷 (@corpsebigbrain) March 16, 2021

get her in an among us lobby :D — A ✧･ﾟ🦇 (@CORPSEIFY) March 16, 2021

manifesting a corpse x doja collab rn pic.twitter.com/jC5opOxAyz — pharie (she/her + they/them)💖🌸✨ (@phariegodmother) March 16, 2021

From playing Quiplash with Quackity to streaming Among Us with the likes of Disguised Toast and Corpse Husband, Doja Cat certainly seems to have several offers on the table regarding her looming Twitch debut.

As excitement levels continue to rise, fans will be hoping that Corpse Husband manages to pull off what he was able to do with the likes of Halsey and Lil Nas X, as they continue to petition for a dream crossover.