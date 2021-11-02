How Pokimane co-owing EVO is a delightful surprise for the Super Smash Bros. community

Pokimane recently became the Chief Creative Officer and co-owner of RTS, which made her the co-owner of EVO, a popular annual fighting game tournament. Soon after acquiring the role, the streamer mentioned in a recent stream that she intends to bring back the Super Smash Bros. Melee to EVO.

Needless to say, this has gotten the fighting game community extremely excited as they have been begging to see the title in EVO for years now.

During a livestream on October 29, Imane 'Pokimane' Anys addressed the fighting game community and mentioned that she had plans for them, now that she was co-owner of RTS and subsequently, EVO. She acknowledged that the fighting game community had practically been "starved" since 2018, and she intended to change the state of affairs. Pokimane said:

"But to be fair, I also feel like they have been starved of not just attention, but any form of decency or respect for so long, that they’re like ‘Oh my God, someone being nice!'"

Luke Spencer @LukePS7013 @CronaTheMaken @NintenZ It’s a tease that Melee could come back to EVO because Pokimane (who co owns EVO now) acknowledged #FreeMelee , not a hint towards a new game @CronaTheMaken @NintenZ It’s a tease that Melee could come back to EVO because Pokimane (who co owns EVO now) acknowledged #FreeMelee, not a hint towards a new game

She revealed that a lot of people had messaged her about bringing back Super Smash Bros. Melee to EVO and she has made a note of the same:

"Do you know the amount of friends that have messaged me and were like ‘Free Melee! Can you get it back on the main stage?’, and I was like, 'Noted guys, noted.'"

Super Smash Bros. Melee has not appeared in EVO since 2018, and Nintendo even halted an online Melee tournament in 2020, which led to the rise of the hashtag #freemelee. Naturally, if Pokimane can bring Melee back to the forefront, it would be huge for the fighting game community, which has yearned for the game to be brought back since 2018.

Pokimane announced on October 27 that she was now the co-owner and Chief Creative Officer of RTS. RTS, along with Sony, has acquired the fighting game tournament EVO, which essentially makes Pokimane co-owner of the same.

Pokimane was announced as the co-owner of RTS on October 27, 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Whether Pokimane, RTS, or Sony will make good on these claims is yet to be seen. However, the fact that Pokimane acknowledged and addressed the fighting game community's desire for Melee has won the hearts of many in the community.

