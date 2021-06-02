“There’s just so many f**king people in LA”: Pokimane reveals she has no plans of moving back into the OfflineTV house

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently revealed she has no plans to move back into the OfflineTV house. The Canadian streamer wants to live by herself for a few months to see if she fancies it.

Pokimane had lived with Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Janet “xChocobars” Rose, and Starsmitten before their lease expired. The Among Us sensation was dabbling with the idea of moving back into the OfflineTV house before her roommate and Content Creator of the Year, Valkyrae, revealed that the group had different plans.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Rumors suggest Nintendo will announce return of Harriet at E3 2021

There were rumors that Valkyrae was moving to Las Vegas to be closer to her friends. While she has managed to keep everything under wraps, it is possible that the American streamer might be moving to the most populated city in the state of Nevada.

Also read: xQc believes Adin Ross’s surge in popularity threatens the position of big streamers like Ludwig on Twitch

And from the looks of it, Pokimane will start a new chapter and will be living alone, at least for a while.

Why does Pokimane want to live alone?

Pokimane was in conversation with Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo and revealed that she plans on living alone, at least for the foreseeable future.

She told the American Twitch streamer that she had already signed the lease and would be living alone.

The founding member of the gaming organization, One True King, in the same breath, stated that “she’s insane” and will get extremely bored.

Also read: Animal Crossing - E3 to bring heaps of new updates to New Horizons

This is what Pokimane said in return:

“I thought so too… but there’s just so many f**king people in LA. I have been leaving my room too much. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of going out. I want to stay inside. I want to play Valorant for 12 hours, and I want nobody to bother me.”

The 25-year-old also revealed that her lease expires in six months, insinuating that the internet personality wouldn’t mind moving back into the OfflineTV house or looking for roommates if she doesn’t like living alone.

Also read: “Kinda dies out pretty fast”: SypherPK unimpressed with Fortnite