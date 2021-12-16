"Content king": Disguised Toast shades Twitch for leaving out Ludwig from Twitch recap

Twitch continues to catch heat from Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang after the streamer publicly voiced his support for Ludwig Ahgren following Twitch's decision to leave Ahgren out of the 2021 recap.

Ahgren was ranked the sixth largest streamer on the platform before his move to YouTube Gaming in late November. He tweeted his disappointment with being left out of Twitch's 2021 recap feature. Fellow streamer, Disguised Toast, backed him up.

Disguised Toast voices displeasure with Twitch's decision

Disguised Toast was never one to shy away from openly criticizing Twitch, as evidenced by his latest tweet. The content creator shaded the streaming service after finding out his friend and fellow streamer Ludwig Ahgren was left out of this year's Twitch recap.

Toast @DisguisedToast



even though he's not there anymore, i think he deserved the respect of being in the twitch recap



keep your head up content king ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’m bummed that I was completely removed from the twitch recap



Although I understand it from a business perspective it’s still sad to be erased from so many people’s year



Thanks to everyone who watched me



Ludwig publicly voiced his disappointment at Twitch for leaving him out of recap, which other streamers and viewers also found bizarre. Ludwig was one of Twitch's biggest streamers and brought in significant revenue through his historic subathon.

Ludwig publicly voiced his disappointment at Twitch for leaving him out of recap, which other streamers and viewers also found bizarre. Ludwig was one of Twitch's biggest streamers and brought in significant revenue through his historic subathon.

Disguised Toast quoted Ludwig's tweet, stating that Ahgren deserved the respect of being included in the 2021 recap. He also called Ludwig a "content king."

Ludwig is assumed to have been removed from recap given his move to YouTube Gaming after landing a contract with the platform.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



YouTube.com/ludwigahgren/l…

Disguised Toast previously called out Twitch for "trash" offer

This isn't the first time Disguised Toast has taken jabs at the platform and it certainly won't be the last.

During his first stream on Twitch after his contract with Facebook Gaming ended, he openly stated how disappointed he was with the offer he received, saying:

"No offense, Twitch. Your offer was trash. We both know it. I took it though."

He also mentioned that he missed streaming and interacting with his Twitch community. Disguised Toast found a lot of success with Facebook Gaming but will stick to Twitch until his contract is up.

Following Ludwig's move to YouTube Gaming, many major content creators have hinted that the Mogul Money host won't be the last streamer to "surprisingly" switch platforms.

Edited by Srijan Sen