Will PS5 players get GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced edition for free?

When Rockstar revealed some detailed information about GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition last month, they mentioned free play on the PS5. Since then, many players have been wondering if this could imply a free upgrade for returning players.

Yesterday, they came up with some new information on the game. The standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be free for a temporary period of three months. This indicates a normal purchase for the Expanded & Enhanced Edition, alongside a free trial for Online mode exclusively on the PS5. Players will be required to pay for it afterwards.

Will GTA Online's Expanded and Enhanced Edition be available for free on PS5?

Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX

"In addition to access being included as part of GTAV, GTA Online will also now be available for the first time as a standalone title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Plus, for the first three months from launch, GTA Online will be available to download and keep for free for PlayStation 5 players — making it easier than ever before for new players to experience everything GTA Online has to offer." — Rockstar Games Newswire

Grand Theft Auto Online will be released as a standalone game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time since its initial release. This means that players who don't intend on playing Grand Theft Auto 5's Story Mode on the new consoles but are eager to play Online Mode can now do so.

They will no longer have to pay full price for simply wanting to play the latter. However, multiplayer gaming on the PS5 is restricted behind a pay wall. To play multiplayer in a legally purchased game, PC players only need to connect to the internet. PS5 players, on the other hand, must subscribe to a paid service called PS Plus to do the same.

Is PS Plus still a requirement?

When the PS5 was initially announced at the PlayStation Future of Gaming Show in 2020, it was announced that PS5 owners will obtain Grand Theft Auto Online for free at launch, with a disclaimer stating that PS Plus is necessary to play the game.

Hence, PS5 players who get the game for free in the first three months after launch might still need a subscription to go online. The offer is for acquiring the game itself, which Rockstar has stated will only be available to keep for the first three months. Although they haven't stated the exact dates, the offer is expected to last until June 15, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish