Which platforms will GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release on?

Rockstar Games has announced a new winter DLC update for GTA Online, and players across all gaming platforms are ecstatic. The Los Santos Drug Wars update is set to release on December 13, 2022, and it will introduce a number of gameplay changes to the popular multiplayer title.

The American gaming company released three newswires about the upcoming update and briefly teased the new features. While the latest generation of gaming platforms is almost certainly going to get the update, Rockstar Games also includes some older consoles usually.

This article explains which platforms are eligible for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games includes older generation consoles in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release for GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

On December 8, 2022, Rockstar Games tweeted about an upcoming DLC update for Grand Theft Auto Online. The tweet included a link to an official newsletter containing brief gameplay information, which stated:

“Starting December 13, Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.”

Multiple sources claim that GTA Online will get new missions, business operations, vehicles, quality-of-life changes, and more with the new DLC update. The game is currently available on Windows PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Rockstar will also include old-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles in the update.

However, according to reports, this DLC may be the final update for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as the gaming studio is shifting its focus to the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game will be exclusively supported on those platforms thereon.

Tez2, a popular GTA informer, reported a build number change for Grand Theft Auto Online on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well. The most recent build ID for Sony PlayStation 5 is 190.8, and it is 190.9 for Microsoft Xbox Series consoles.

Tez2's post about build number changes on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S (Image via GTA Forums)

While the multiplayer mode for Grand Theft Auto 5 is still available on last-gen consoles with older build numbers, Rockstar may soon announce the closure of servers on these consoles.

GTA Online’s summer DLC made the game unplayable on old-gen consoles

As players await the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, it is important to note that Rockstar Games' summer DLC, The Criminal Enterprises, which was released on July 26, 2022, has rendered the game unstable, laggy, and unplayable on older generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

The 2014-released consoles include the second generation of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. The game had been running smoothly up until the summer DLC, following which players began to notice severe lags and texture disappearances.

One Reddit user, u/samo1580, posted a video of themselves playing the game on Xbox One. The video demonstrated extreme lags and how the game failed to load textures, cars, buildings, and environmental elements over time.

This can severely degrade the gameplay experience since players can collide with any object that fails to load but has a hitbox present. While no official sources have confirmed this, many GTA fans believe that Rockstar is subtly but purposefully pressuring gamers to upgrade to the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles by affecting the performance of older consoles.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes