GTA Vice City modders and Take-Two Interactive reportedly in settlement talks over ongoing lawsuit

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is reportedly close to settling its dispute with a group of developers who attempted to mod two of the classic GTA games.

In September 2021, Take-Two Interactive filed a civil action lawsuit against five modders who attempted to reverse engineer Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City. Both parties are said to be in talks to resolve the dispute once and for all. Although the details of the agreement are still unknown, insiders say it will most likely be a monetary settlement rather than involving the judiciary.

Details of reported settlement document over GTA Vice City and GTA 3 reverse engineering controversy

Today both parties are in the process of a settlement without the need for the suit to go any further.



NEW: In 2021, a group of passionate mod developers were sued by Take-Two Interactive for reverse engineering Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City. Today both parties are in the process of a settlement without the need for the suit to go any further.

On February 7, 2023, popular Rockstar Games insider Ben shared a tweet revealing details about the ongoing controversy regarding the Grand Theft Auto titles. The dispute lasted around 18 months and is finally heading toward a settlement within the next month or so.

“Today both parties are in the process of a settlement without the need for the suit to go any further.”

“Plaintiff, Take Two Interactive Software, Inc., and Defendants Angelo Papenhoff, Theo Morra, Eray Orçunus, and Adrian Graber (“Represented Defendants,” and together with Plaintiff, the “Parties”), have settled in principle. The Parties are finalizing the settlement. Pursuant to this Court’s scheduling order, dispositive motions are due no later than February 9, 2023 (ECF 31). Accordingly, the Parties request an approximate thirty (30) day extension of the dispositive motion date deadline. The Parties expect to file a stipulation of dismissal of the Represented Defendants within the next thirty (30) days.”

Ben added that the terms of the settlement might never be made public. However, there is a chance that a monetary fine will be imposed on the five modders who attempted to change the in-game mechanisms of GTA 3 and GTA Vice City without the permission of Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive.

They had no bad intentions to cause any harm to Take-Two or the GTA Trilogy launch, nor do they have any knowledge of the GTA Trilogy back in early 2021

While modding is generally permitted in Grand Theft Auto single-player games, both Rockstar and Take-Two removed mods for Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City prior to the release of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

According to reports, the alleged reverse engineering improved the 3D titles even more than the Definitive Edition. The accused five modders, on the other hand, claimed they were unaware of the Definitive Edition project when they began modding the game and that it later got disputed with the release.

Besides, Emil Pagliarulo's "Great games are played, not made" absolutely applies to a trash remaster. @videotech_ I won't stop despising Take-Two for this. If they wanted to, they should've outright told everyone to throw their PC versions of GTAs III and VC in the trash and buy DE instead.Besides, Emil Pagliarulo's "Great games are played, not made" absolutely applies to a trash remaster. @videotech_ I won't stop despising Take-Two for this. If they wanted to, they should've outright told everyone to throw their PC versions of GTAs III and VC in the trash and buy DE instead.Besides, Emil Pagliarulo's "Great games are played, not made" absolutely applies to a trash remaster.

Although both parties are nearing an agreement, many Grand Theft Auto fans still support the modders as they are dissatisfied with the official remaster.

