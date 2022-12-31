GTA Online frozen money glitch allows solo players to buy vehicles for free

GTA Online is an ever-expanding massive spectacle, and it is not surprising to see random glitches and exploits in a game of this caliber. Although Rockstar Games patches most game-breaking bugs, some take longer to resolve.

Recently, a YouTuber named Clark The Dog And Pepe Cat shared a video in which they demonstrated a money glitch in which GTA Online players can buy vehicles for free. This article explains how they managed to do so and its steps.

How to buy any vehicle for free with frozen money glitch in GTA Online

Before beginning the glitch, GTA Online players must consume a Peyote Plant in Story Mode and unlock any flyable bird in the game's Director Mode. After that, they must have sufficient funds in their multiplayer accounts. Finally, one must have an empty garage to keep their vehicles.

Once everything is in place, you can buy any car from in-game websites. To demonstrate, the YouTuber bought three Imponte Deluxo. While you can purchase any number of vehicles, the video suggests that after purchasing the last one, players should stay on the purchase screen and disconnect and reconnect the game's internet connection.

This will cause GTA Online to disconnect from the official server and return you to Story Mode. Once in Story Mode, go to Director Mode and select a bird from the Animals list in the Actors menu.

Once you've loaded in as a bird, navigate to any highway or busy road on the map and use the waypoint teleport method to travel a short distance. To execute the method, create a waypoint and select the Location option from the Interaction Menu.

After that, find a large truck and fly towards it for a head-on collision. Flying mechanics for birds are a bit unstable in GTA 5, and players may struggle in the initial stages.

Once you've figured it out, head towards the truck, and when the bird gets close enough, press and hold the character switch button to choose one of the three protagonists. This slows down the game's animation, and just before you hit the truck, release the buttons.

When the alert screen appears, count to five before selecting yes. It's a tricky part, and if you follow the steps correctly, you'll see a "Wasted" screen after a few seconds. If not, repeat the preceding steps until you see the wasted screen.

According to the YouTuber, the game will enter an infinite black loading screen. However, players can open the Interaction Menu, press up once, and select the Director Mode option. While you cannot see anything on the screen, you will hear the sound when using the menu.

Once you get to the Director Mode home screen with the bird, select Boardwalker from the Beach Bums list in the Actors menu. After that, exit Director Mode to enter Story Mode. However, the game should glitch and load you as the Boardwalker instead of any GTA 5 character. If not, the YouTuber suggested going through the entire process again.

After that, log in to GTA Online and proceed to the garage where you ordered your vehicles. If you use the glitch correctly, you should be able to reclaim all of your money and keep the vehicles in your garage.

The YouTuber also advised changing the location of the vehicles within the garage so that they are not removed from the game.

