GTA Online players exploit bug that allows countless Sprunk cans in inventory

With the latest weekly update, Rockstar Games has added a fun new event to GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The Sprunk vs. eCola war has already started, and players are trying hard to bump up their favorite drink to the top.

Like the alien wars in GTA Online, players must perform specific tasks to prove their brand loyalty and help their team win. However, after the launch, players found a bug that allowed them to hold countless Sprunk cans in their inventory, leaving the eCola team a little “unfulfilling.”

Bug that allows GTA Online players to hold countless Sprunk cans

Usually, players can hold a maximum of 10 cans of eCola and Sprunk each in their inventory. However, Twitter user Shinobu Oshino discovered that they could hold more than 11 cans of Sprunk in their inventory while you are online in the game. Shinobu tweeted,

“Snack: Sprunk. The upper limit is 10, but you can have more than 11. However, once you quit online, it will return to 10.”

In the tweet, the player was seen holding 82258 units of the drink in their inventory. However, it will be reduced to the default maximum unit of 10, the user added.

There is no special trick or method to use for this bug. Players can collect Sprunk cans the regular way. PS4 and PS5 players must press the X button, and Xbox One & Series X|S players must press the A button on their controllers. PC players in GTA Online can press the Enter button to collect the snack.

The bug gives the Sprunk supporters an advantage over the eCola team. Rockstar mentioned various methods players in GTA Online can use to show their support for the drinks. These include joining the Sprunk Official and eCola Official crew via Social Club, consuming the two specific drinks, and wearing special body suits.

TʜᴇFɪʀᴇ_93 @TheFire93 Sprunk Vs e-Cola Event



🗓During All This Week Don't Forget To Buy The Sprunk & e-Cola Bodysuit 🟢



LIKE RETWEET !! Sprunk Vs e-Cola Event🗓During All This Week Don't Forget To Buy The Sprunk & e-Cola BodysuitLIKERETWEET !! 📣Sprunk Vs e-Cola Event 🗓During All This Week Don't Forget To Buy The Sprunk & e-Cola Bodysuit🔴🟢❤️LIKE♻️RETWEET !! https://t.co/jRSwxTxCPY

Rockstar will count these activities as votes throughout the event until 14 September 2022. While other activities are a one-time affair, players do not have any limit in consuming the drinks. This puts the Sprunk team at an advantage because of the bug.

eCola supporters have to consume the drink in rounds of ten, and Sprunk supporters can consume unlimited drinks in one go. However, multiple players from GTA Online have reported the bug to Rockstar, which will likely be fixed by the developers soon.

