Body Armor set to receive major changes in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is the next summer update, and Rockstar is going to implement huge gameplay improvements with it. As announced via a Newswire post on June 8, 2023, the upcoming expansion will bring a lot of new features and changes, including major upgrades to Body Armor and how it works in the game.

The type of Body Armor will become relevant. It will also become easy to purchase all of them at once as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will update how Body Armor works

As can be seen in the Twitter post, Rockstar Games shared many upcoming features and gameplay changes in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, which is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2023. Some of the major alterations are related to none other than the Body Armor available in the game.

Here’s a list of changes coming to the items next week as part of the DLC:

Players will be able to purchase all available Body Armor at Ammu-Nation stores with the help of a brand new “Buy All” option.

Players will no longer have to achieve specific Ranks for getting the desired Body Armor.

Players will get restocked Body Armor if they Quick Restart a mission, giving them the same level of protection as when entering the lobby the first time.

When players equip Body Armor from the Weapon Wheel, the type of Armor they use will relate to how much damage they can take.

All of the aforementioned alterations are targeted to improve the user experience when playing GTA Online after the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. The developer also announced many other gameplay changes as part of the summer update 2023.

List of major gameplay features coming in San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update

Apart from the aforementioned Body Armor updates, GTA Online players can expect the following gameplay improvements from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC this June 13, 2023:

New controls for using VTOL in compatible aircraft (L3/LS).

New Register as a Boss feature to merge SecuroServ and Motorcycle Club.

Increased payout for completing Gerald’s Last Play and A Superyacht Life.

Increased payouts for participating in Collectibles and Events.

The ability to give a custom name to an Acid product for an extra sell bonus (5%).

There are tons of features and quality-of-life improvements coming in the title, and fans can expect Rockstar Games to share more about the DLC soon.

