Top 5 GTA Online cars that players must buy before San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is just around the corner, and players must be ready for all the new challenges the update will bring. Apart from the best weapons, they should have some of the best cars the game offers to date. It should not only be fast but also responsive enough to take sharp turns at high speeds. A couple of automobile manufacturers like Grotti and Pfister have made several perfectly-balanced vehicles between powers and handling.

That being said, let’s learn about five of the best cars in GTA Online in 2023 that players should get ahead of the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

5 GTA Online cars with the best handling, ranked: Performance, price, and more

1) Corsita

Manufacturer – Lampadati

Vehicle class – Sports

The Lampadati Corsita was added last year to GTA Online as a two-door sports coupe based on the real-life Maserati MC20. The vehicle runs on a powerful V12 engine with an 8-speed transmission. This allows it to easily reach a top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h).

Despite a bouncy suspension, it still provides a solid driving experience, and players can easily handle it even at high speeds. With a little practice, the sports car can complete one lap in just 1:02.262, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

2) Virtue

Manufacturer – Ocelot

Vehicle class – Super

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the latest cars in GTA Online added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update. Inspired by Lotus Evija, it is powered by a large battery cell powerful enough to give it extreme acceleration.

Even though the vehicle tends to spin out when taking sharp corners at high speed, it still handles pretty well, thanks to its all-wheel drivetrain. Players can easily rely on it for getaway missions or cruising around the city. Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,980,000 - $2,235,000.

3) Itali RSX

Manufacturer – Grotti

Vehicle class – Sports

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most popular sports cars in GTA Online, and for good reasons. It is heavily inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and powered by a V12 engine, giving it a perfect combination of design and speed.

The Itali RSX is considered the best choice for land racing in the game, thanks to its all-wheel drivetrain. Players can take sharp turns with it without sacrificing much speed. Its crash deformation is also excellent compared to other cars in the same class. The Itali RSX is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $3,465,000 - $2,598,750.

4) Comet S2 Cabrio

Manufacturer – Pfister

Vehicle class – Sports

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is a two-seater spyder car in GTA Online, added in 2021 as part of The Contract update. The vehicle is directly inspired by the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and is powered by a flat-6 engine in an RWD layout.

As tested by Broughy1322, the Comet S2 Cabrio can reach a maximum speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h). The vehicle shares similar traction as a standard Comet S2, making it one of the best-handling cars in the game. It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,797,000.

5) Pariah

Manufacturer – Ocelot

Vehicle class – Sports

The Ocelot Pariah is also one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. The two-seater sports car is based on the real-life Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato and powered by a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine in an RWD layout.

It is one of the best-performing cars as it excels in sports class and can leave some super-class vehicles in the dust. It can reach a staggering top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) and still handles like a charm. Players can buy the Pariah from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.

As the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will be released on June 13, 2023, players can buy the above-mentioned rides and be ready for any upcoming challenges the game throws at them.

Poll : Are you excited for the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update? Yes! No! 0 votes