5 secret cars in GTA Online (and how to get them)

The easiest way to get cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is by either stealing or buying one. However, the game also features some secret cars, and finding them is not so simple. While some of the best vehicles can be purchased straightaway from in-game online stores, having rare cars makes your collection stand out from the crowd.

To get secret cars, you either have to complete some kind of task or wait for them to spawn at the right location. Since the game doesn't communicate this very clearly, here are five secret cars and how to get them in GTA Online.

How to get Purple Ubermacht Sentinel XS and 4 more secret cars in GTA Online

1) Vapid Sand King XL variant

Vapid Sand King XL is an off-road vehicle that you can buy for $45,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. However, a unique variant of it can only be found by looking around in Sandy Shores during the day. The vehicle can be found parked outside Larry's RV Sales only when you are driving a Sand King XL yourself.

As far as speed is concerned, it can hit a top speed of 99.00 mph or 159.32 km/h. Interestingly, a Sand King variant also appears in GTA San Andreas.

2) Purple Ubermacht Sentinel XS

The Ubermacht Sentinel XS is one of the rarest coupes in GTA Online. It features a sedan-like build based on the BMW M3 E92's design in real-life. While you can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $60,000, its purple variant is one of most rare items in the game.

To get the purple Sentinel XS, you need to head to the Eclipse Hotel in Vinewood and wait for it to spawn at night. You can then steal and store it in one of your properties. The base top speed of this car is 117.25 mph or 188.70 km/h, but you can improve it to 137.75 mph or 221.69 km/h by applying HSW upgrades.

3) Gold Benefactor Dubsta

The Benefactor Dubsta is a sleek SUV inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz G-Class. To get its secret variant, the Gold Dubsta, you need to own a Diamond Casino and Resort Penthouse in GTA Online. Once this commodity has been acquired, you'll have to call Mrs. Baker and request a Dubsta from the Car Service droplist.

Then, drive past the Los Santos Customs outlet located near Rockford Hills or the one close to the LSIA multiple times until the gold Dubsta spawns in its parking space. The rare SUV boasts a golden color scheme and has a spare wheel attached to its bonnet.

4) Space Docker

The Space Docker is an off-road variant of the Dune Buggy. While it is far from being one of the best-performing vehicles in the game, it is an extremely rare find. To get this secret car, you need to reach the Sponsorship Tier 500 in Arena War, which can take a long time to complete.

Additionally, by finding all 50 Spaceship parts in GTA 5, you can unlock it in the game's story mode. Although its top speed is quite slow at just 86.50 mph or 139.21 km/h, it is bulletproof at the back.

5) Imponte Phoenix

The Imponte Phoenix is a muscle car in GTA Online that cannot be bought from any in-game website. The only way to get this car is by looking for it in its spawn locations. You have the best chance of finding an Imponte Phoenix around parking lots in Terminal, close to LSIA.

The vehicle boasts a stylish and aerodynamic design, which is a combination of the Chevy Camaro and the second-generation Pontiac Firebird. The Phoenix can hit a top speed of 113.00 mph or 181.86 km/h and also appears in games like GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and Vice City Stories.

Poll : Do have any of the cars on this list? Yes No 0 votes