Avenger set to become one of the most powerful vehicles in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

Rockstar surprised everyone last Friday by announcing the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2023, known as the San Andreas Mercenaries. The DLC will add new content, ranging from vehicles to gameplay missions. However, the developers are also bringing significant changes to existing things in the game, and Mammoth Avenger is one of them. The 10-seater military plane will get new upgrades, making it one of the most powerful vehicles in the entire game.

This article will share everything players must know about the upcoming changes to the Avenger in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

Mammoth Avenger is the highlight of GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

Based on Rockstar’s recent newswire post, the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will bring major changes to the Mammoth Avenger. For the first time ever, players can install a brand-new Operations Terminal inside the aircraft, making it an enhanced aerial command center. It is a significant upgrade that will give more freedom to the owners of an Avenger.

Moreover, a new set of weapons upgrades is likely to be introduced for Avenger owners in the upcoming summer update 2023. Players will no longer need to own a property to access the aircraft, and they will be able to store it in their owned Hangars.

The Avenger also seems to play an essential role in the DLC, as teased by the developer’s following statement in the newswire:

“Get ready now: Gear up your team, prep your Hangar facility, set up your Avenger, and sharpen your smuggler skill set for the battle ahead.”

All these changes and Avenger’s already remarkable features will make it one of the best aircraft in the game.

What makes Mammoth Avenger so special in GTA Online?

GTA Online Avenger is a tilt-rotor aircraft that runs on two turboshaft engines, giving it enough power to reach a top speed of 178.50 mph (287.27 km/h). The aircraft completes one lap in just 0:39.421 thanks to the Rocket Boost, which greatly enhances its acceleration. It is also capable of performing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL).

The Avengers functions quite similarly to that of a Mobile Operations Center yet retains its characteristics as an aircraft. It has an Autopilot feature that allows players to leave the cockpit area in mid-air and use weapons such as cannons to eliminate any nearby enemies.

When it comes to defense, it can withstand 23 Homing Missiles with a full Armor upgrade. Three different types of countermeasures are also available for players:

Smoke

Flare

Chaff

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

The Grand Theft Auto Online San Andreas Mercenaries update will be released on June 13, 2023, and players should be ready to wreak havoc in Los Santos with their Avengers.

