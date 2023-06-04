5 GTA Online items to buy before the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC comes out

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2023, and there are only a couple of days left to prepare for it. The upcoming summer update looks promising and will be adding a lot of new content to this title for everyone to enjoy. However, it’s also very important to be prepared for the expansion in advance, just like Rockstar said in a recent newswire post:

“Get ready now: Gear up your team, prep your Hangar facility, set up your Avenger, and sharpen your smuggler skill set for the battle ahead.”

That said, let’s look at five things to buy in GTA Online before the release of its San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

5 best things to buy in GTA Online before the San Andreas Mercenaries Summer DLC releases

1) Mammoth Avenger

First and foremost, players must buy themselves a Mammoth Avenger in GTA Online before the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update is released. It is a 10-seater tilt-rotor plane based on the real-life V-22 Osprey. This aircraft offers a lot of different features, such as a VTOL, autopilot, countermeasures, and powerful weapons.

Rockstar stated in its newswire post that the Avenger will receive major new upgrades, including an Operations Terminal and some weapons enhancements. Players will also be able to store the aircraft at a Hangar and customize it according to their own preferences. The Avenger can be purchased for $4,787,500 - $3,450,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry.

2) Hangar

As the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will be heavily focused on aircraft, GTA Online players should get a Hangar if they haven't already. It is a purchasable property in this game that helps store them.

A Hangar provides owners access to Free Trade Shipping Co., allowing them to run a smuggling business. Players can convert their already-owned Pegasus aircraft to Personal Aircraft by storing them on the property. The developers also shared that Grand Theft Auto Online's upcoming update will upgrade this facility, and owners will be able to keep Avengers in it.

The Hangar is purchasable from Maze Bank Foreclosures for $1,200,000 - $5,670,000.

3) Willard Eudora

Rockstar is finally going to allow the Willard Eudora to be used in Taxi Work jobs in the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. That is one of the latest drip-feed cars added to this game as part of its Los Santos Drug Wars update. The four-seater vintage sedan is heavily inspired by 1960s cars, such as the Buick LeSabre, Invicta, and Electra.

The Eudora runs on a single-cam V8 engine plagued with slow acceleration. It can reach a top speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:17.044. Despite its poor performance, the Taxi livery available for this vehicle makes it the perfect-looking automobile for doing Taxi Work in GTA Online.

While players can no longer buy the Eudora, it is expected to return by the time San Andreas Mercenaries is released.

4) Buckingham Nimbus

The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC looks to be heavily themed around aircraft, as is evident from the latest Rockstar newswire post. After buying a Hangar, players should always buy a suitable vehicle for their day-to-day hustle, and that’s exactly where the Buckingham Nimbus comes in. It is an eight-seater private jet based on the real-life Cessna Citation X.

On the performance front, this plane runs on a twin-turbofan engine. This makes it one of the fastest jets in GTA Online. Another thing about it worth noting is the Nimbus has quick acceleration and good braking abilities despite having average agility.

This aircraft is currently at a 30% discount from Elitás Travel, which makes now the best time to invest in it.

5) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

The next major update, San Andreas Mercenaries, is also going to add daily Time Trials in GTA Online. This will make it essential to own a vehicle that can help in beating the par time, such as the Hakuchou Drag. This is a two-seater custom drag bike based on the real-life Suzuki Hayabusa.

This vehicle is powered by a powerful Inline-four engine and a six-speed gearbox. Based on Broughy1322’s testing, it can reach a staggering top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:57.590. This makes it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $976,000.

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will go live on June 13, 2023, for all currently supported major platforms.

Poll : Are you excited for the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update? Yes No 0 votes