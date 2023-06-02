“Where is GTA 6”: Fans react to GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC's release date being announced

GTA Online's summer update 2023 is now one of the most talked-about topics among fans. Rockstar Games recently announced the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC through a newsletter post on June 2, offering tons of information about new content. However, some fans aren’t thrilled with this development. Instead, they're more concerned about GTA 6. One user, @lyfcs, asked Rockstar:

“Where is GTA 6?”

San Andreas Mercenaries is currently scheduled to be released on June 13, 2023, for all platforms currently supported by Grand Theft Auto Online, including the PS4 and Xbox One.

Rockstar Games will release San Andreas Mercenaries DLC for GTA Online in June

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13: rsg.ms/bbaaae7 https://t.co/Lq9kI9CYZN

Today, on June 2, 2023, Rockstar Games announced the name and release date of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online summer update 2023. Needless to say, San Andreas Mercenaries will bring major gameplay improvements and new content to this multiplayer game on June 13, 2023.

Hinting at what to expect from the DLC, the developers made a tweet whose caption says:

“Join a renegade outfit to take down Merryweather Security and other dangerous adversaries in San Andreas Mercenaries — the next explosive GTA Online update coming June 13”

While many fans appreciated the prospect of getting new content, some are anxiously waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. They have expressed their disappointment with Rockstar for not announcing the series' next installment yet:

Everything known about the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The new San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update will seemingly be centered around Merryweather and other dangerous adversaries. In this quest of taking down enemies, a brand new character named Charlie Reed will be helping gamers with the Los Santos Angeles initiative. He will also act as an aircraft mechanic in the game.

Moreover, in the update, players will also be able to enhance their Mammoth Avenger with a brand new Operations Terminal and some weapon upgrades. They can also expect new random events and sets of missions revolving around this plane.

Three brand new vehicles have also been teased in the latest Rockstar newswire post, including one SUV, a car, and an aircraft.

It seems that Rockstar is planning to support the game for some more time before eventually announcing Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : 0 votes