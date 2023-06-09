List of Vehicle Updates confirmed in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries this June 13

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update is just a couple of days away, promising a lot of exciting content and gameplay improvements. In the latest edition of Newswire, Rockstar officially confirmed upcoming changes to different aspects of the game, including gameplay, creator, and overall balancing. However, one of the important things to note is the vehicle updates coming as part of the DLC on June 13, 2023.

This article will share all of the vehicular changes expected to arrive in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Major vehicle changes coming to GTA Online with the June 13 update (San Andreas Mercenaries)

Rockstar Games never shy away from announcing the upcoming content for their games, and the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update got no exception. On the Newswire post of June 8, 2023, the developers shared various gameplay changes that fans can expect from the upcoming DLC.

Among them all, here’s a list of all vehicle updates coming to the game with the GTA Online June 13 update:

Mors Mutual Insurance will be able to recover all destroyed personal vehicles at once, saving a lot of valuable time for both beginners and veterans. Players will incur no charges for recovering a personal vehicle destroyed during any contact mission. Players can custom-tag their owned garages in Los Santos and Blaine County, helping them locate the required one when calling the Mechanic. Players can select individual Eclipse Blvd Garage floors when requesting stored vehicles from it. When flying a VTOL jet, L3/LS will be used for using Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) capabilities. Stealth Mode will be activated on the new F-160 Raiju simply by pressing right on the D-Pad. Players will be able to re-request an active Avenger, Terrorbyte, and Mobile Operations Center, changing their locations to the nearest one. More filters will be added to the Jobs Menu to identify Race types more efficiently. Taxi liveries on Albany Classique Broadway and Willard Eudora will make the vehicle eligible to complete Taxi Work missions. Lesser-used vehicles will be completely removed from the game. These vehicles will later be made available only during weekly events via car showrooms, Lucky Wheel, and more. Weapons on both Mammoth Hydra and P-996 LAZER will be rebalanced, but only for Freemode.

All changes mentioned above are expected to be implemented this June 13, 2023, as part of the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



And you'll no longer be charged for recovering vehicles destroyed during contact missions. Plus, lots more updates coming to San Andreas Mercenaries: The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will be eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.And you'll no longer be charged for recovering vehicles destroyed during contact missions. Plus, lots more updates coming to San Andreas Mercenaries: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 The Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway will be eligible for Taxi Work when using Taxi Liveries.And you'll no longer be charged for recovering vehicles destroyed during contact missions. Plus, lots more updates coming to San Andreas Mercenaries: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 https://t.co/ZlckkCwgco

The developers are also introducing a brand new Career Progress in GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users, allowing them to keep track of their criminal activities more efficiently.

Poll : Do you find the San Andreas Mercenaries update worth playing the game in 2023? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes