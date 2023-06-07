5 things to expect from the new F-35 Jet in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Aircraft are some of the most sought-after vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Out of those, the most popular choices are often weaponized planes. When Rockstar Games announced the San Andreas Mercenaries update, they revealed a fresh fighter jet. This new plane is likely based on the F-35 Lightning, a real-life combat aircraft.

A few days later, fans saw the new F-35 jet in action via a teaser trailer for the new summer DLC, which excited them. So, in this article, we will look at five things to expect from the new F-35 jet in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

VTOL and four more things to expect from the new F-35 jet in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Great speed

The Buckingham Pyro and the Mammoth Hydra are among the fastest planes in GTA Online. However, the new F-35 jet might give these aircraft a run for their money. The upcoming fighter plane showcased its great speed sufficiently when it was featured briefly in the newly released teaser for the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Since official data is currently unavailable, we can only make assumptions about its performance. Hence, if the new F-35-inspired jet is to compete with the two aforementioned planes, its in-game top speed can be expected to be well over 200 mph or 321.86 km/h.

2) VTOL

Jet propeller pointing downwards confirms VTOL in new jet (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

VTOL stands for Vertical Take Off and Landing. This feature allows planes to take off and land like helicopters instead of the usual method. While this is a great attribute, it is only available in a few in-game jets like the Mammoth Hydra, Tula, and the Avenger.

Fortunately, VTOL was also confirmed for the new F-35 jet through the 30-second teaser for the summer update, uploaded by Rockstar Games. This will allow players to get the aircraft into action very quickly during the action-packed missions of San Andreas Mercenaries.

3) Weapons

The new jet's control panel (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

The new plane is seemingly based on the F-35 Lightning, so it was bound to be weaponized. Besides providing a first look at the DLC update, the teaser trailer revealed some weapons in the new aircraft's arsenal. Three types of offensive measures can be seen listed on the top left corner of the jet's control panel. Here are their names:

Front Cannons

Homing Missiles

Missiles

Homing Missiles are among the most widely used weapons in the game and are present in almost all weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. Now, they will also be present in the new F-35 jet.

4) Customization

New F-35 jet with a black livery (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Customization is one of the most essential features of GTA Online. As the player base is incredibly large and diverse, this feature allows them to add a personal touch to their in-game vehicles.

While it is yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games, a unique black livery was spotted on one of the F-35 jets during a high-octane sequence in the 30-second clip. This alludes to its eligibility for customization, which will most likely occur in the Hangar.

5) High price tag

While the prospect of a brand-new aircraft certainly excites many players, they must remember that the best in-game vehicles are incredibly expensive. For instance, one of the best planes in GTA Online, the Mammoth Hydra, costs $3,990,000.

Although the price tag can be reduced to a Trade Price of $3,000,000, it is still expensive. Players can hence expect the new F-35 jet to be available within a similar price range. However, there are several ways to get money fast in GTA Online.

