Rockstar reveals new gameplay features in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update

After announcing the GTA Online Mercenaries update last week, Rockstar Games has shaken the internet once again by revealing some of this upcoming DLC's features. This game's developers have also announced dozens of gameplay improvements that will debut on June 13, 2023, as part of the summer update 2023. With new features like Career Progress, changes to existing content, and more, there is a lot coming to this game in June.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is scheduled to be released on all the currently supported platforms, including the PS4 and Xbox One.

GTA Online is set to receive huge gameplay features in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 Next week’s GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update brings more highly requested experience improvements across all platforms.For new details on what to expect on June 13, check out the Rockstar Newswire: rsg.ms/a98dcb2 https://t.co/RozqhgkGjY

As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Rockstar Games has revealed how the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update will improve this game. A long list of new gameplay features and improvements can be found in the studio's latest newswire post, suggesting that the developers are nowhere near ending support for this game.

Here’s a complete list of things players can expect from the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update on June 13:

Vehicle updates

All destroyed vehicles will become eligible to be repaired at once from Mors Mutual Insurance claim. Recovering Personal Vehicles won't be chargeable if damaged during contact missions. Custom description tags will become available for garages. Players will be able to select Eclipse Blvd Garage floors individually when requesting vehicles. D-pad stealth mode on the new F-160 Raiju plane. New controls for VTOL jets. Ability to re-request an already active Avenger, Mobile Operations Center, or Terrorbyte. Additional Race filers in the Jobs Menu. Taxi Work will become available for Willard Eudora and Classique Broadway owners with Taxi liveries. Some of the lesser-used vehicles will become unavailable from the in-game websites, and will only be available during events.

Gameplay updates

Register as a Boss option, which will merge both Motorcycle Club and SecuroServ Buy All option to purchase Body Armor at Ammu-Nation No more Rank requirements will be there for purchasing the Armor The Armor will be restocked when restarting a failed mission The type of Armor will become relative to how much damage players can take No more phone calls from English Dave or Tom Connors when free-falling or parachuting The ability to start Madrazo Dispatch Services solo Hold to Sprint control in the Settings Menu The ability to name Acid products and get an extra 5% sell bonus No more Rank requirements for participating in Daily Objectives

Balancing updates

An increased payout for collectibles and events 25% more payout for a Superyacht Life and Gerald’s Last Play No more instant reset of the Orbital Cannon

Dozens of new props will also be added to the Rockstar Creator with the upcoming GTA Online summer update 2023.

Moreover, Rockstar Games has also announced a brand new Carrer Progress coming with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

Poll : Are you excited for the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update? Yes, of course! No! 1 votes