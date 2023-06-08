Rockstar gives 2x bonuses on GTA Online Operations Paper Trail missions ahead of Summer DLC update

GTA Online Summer Update 2023, known as San Andreas Mercenaries, is just around the corner. Rockstar has prepared everyone for it in the latest weekly update. Through June 13, 2023, players can earn double bonuses by helping Agent ULP in the Operations Paper Trail.

These missions were added to the game in the last summer update, and now is the perfect time to revisit the IAA Headquarters. Players can also get a ton of other rewards this week in GTA Online.

Operation Paper Trail missions get a huge boost ahead of GTA Online Summer Update 2023

After the new GTA Online weekly update, players can earn 2x cash and RP by completing Operation Paper Trail over the course of the week. There are six different missions available in 2023, all of them eligible for the boosted payout.

ULP – Intelligence

ULP – Counterintelligence

ULP – Extraction

ULP – Asset Seizure

ULP – Operation Paper Trial

ULP – Cleanup

These missions revolve around players working as IAA field operatives and investigating the Duggan Petrochemical Family for the spiraling oil prices. Four players can get started simultaneously from the IAA Headquarters, which is marked on the game’s map with a yellow-colored “U” icon.

What other bonuses can players receive this week?

Apart from engaging in Operation Paper Trail missions, GTA Online players can collect the following bonuses in select game modes this week.

Triple bonuses

Transform Races

Double Bonuses

VIP Work and Challenges

Flight School

Drop Zone Adversary Mode

Players can also log in anytime this week to receive a brand new Santo Capra Coins livery for Mammoth Avenger.

A lot of interesting weekly discounts are also available, making this the best time to spend some money on the game.

40% discount:

Pfister Astron

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

30% discount:

Obey 8F Drafter

Lampadati Novak

Buckingham Alpha-Z1

Buckingham Conada

20% discount:

Buckingham Pyro

Hangar Properties

Hangar Upgrades and Modifications

Car enthusiasts can rejoice as a Zirconium Journey II is the Podium vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Moreover, a Vapid Dominator GTT can also be won by those occupying the top three positions in LS Car Meet Races for four consecutive days.

Poll : 0 votes