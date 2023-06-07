“Cringe Saints Row reboot dialogue”: GTA Online fans react to the new San Andreas Mercenaries update release date trailer

Rockstar surprised everyone by releasing a trailer for the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. The video gave a quick look at some of the things fans can expect from the summer update 2023, including cars, jets, and more. While some fans appreciated the new content, some criticized the developer for putting a lackluster update this year. One user Itsjustdubz compared it to Saints Row Reboot by stating the following:

“Reused missions and cringe saints row reboot dialogue. Rockstar needs to disband”

Many other fans shared their opinions on the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, which will be released on June 13, 2023.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC Update trailer didn’t live up to fans’ expectations

Rockstar Games



See Merryweather Security and their corrupt killers for hire get what's coming to them in the explosive new trailer for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries.



On June 6, 2023, Rockstar Games released an official trailer of the upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, showing a glimpse of new content it will add starting June 13, 2023. The video showed brand new cars, aircraft, and hidden features that hints at a major focus on Hangar and related missions.

Describing the DLC itself, the developer stated the following:

While many fans liked the trailer, some are disappointed for not getting any major content DLC this year. Here’s how they reacted to the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC trailer:

Shiro Uchiha/ Akuma

"This basically rework nothing new other than new missions but lbh who's really cares for those, probably one of the worst update in gta history, am I still going to play it. yes"

"Stop milking GTA 5 and get on with your lives Rockstar. Really miss the old days when the company had more than just one game out."

"I'm getting so tired of seeing this game."

It’s no secret that Rockstar is working on the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game in the series, which is evident from the smaller size of this year’s summer update. However, it still brings tons of new content and major gameplay improvements.

List of upcoming features in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update

Rockstar has shared a handful of details about the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC for the game. Based on their newswire post and trailer, here’re some major things going to be added with the summer update 2023:

New cars

New SUV

New jet

New chopper

New plane

New SMG

New random events

New missions

New Avenger upgrades

New sprint-settings

The DLC will be available on all major platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, Ps4, Xbox One, and PS5.

