GTA Online weekly update for June 8-13, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update event is finally here, allowing players to earn tons of bonuses before the release of San Andreas Mercenaries DLC next week. From now until June 13, 2023, players can compete in Transform Races and earn double rewards. Agent ULP is also being generous by offering 2x cash and RP for helping him in Operations Paper Trail missions by investigating the reasons behind the sudden gas price hike.

This week, working as a VIP is also rewarding, as players can earn double bonuses from VIP Work and Challenges. A new batch of showroom cars is also here with fan-favorite vehicles such as the Blista Kanjo and Canis Kamacho. This article shares everything new with the latest weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update event is now available (June 8 to June 13)

GTA Online players can still play Air Force Zero, Air Quota, and G-Rating adversary modes from last week.

New stock of showroom cars available this week (June 8 to June 13)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Lampadati Novak

Imponte Beater Dukes

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Canis Kamacho

Pegassi Toros

Luxury Autos Showroom

Obey 8F Drafter

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Zirconium Journey II

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Vapid Dominator GT

Available Time Trials this week

Time Trial – Cypress Flats

Cypress Flats RC Time Trial – Vespucci Canals

Vespucci Canals HSW Time Trial – North Chumush

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for Xbox Series S/X and PS5)

Karin S95 HSW

Test Track Vehicles

Annis Remus

Vapid GB200

Lampadati Cinquemila

The latest update has not included new vehicles this week. However, next week’s San Andreas Mercenaries is expected to bring some rides.

List of log-in rewards and all weekly discounts this week (June 8 to June 13)

Log-In reward

Santo Capra Coins Livery (Mammoth Avenger)

40% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

Pfister Astron

30% off

Buckingham Alpha-Z1

Buckingham Conada

Lampadati Novak

Obey 8F Drafter

20% off

Hangar

Hangar Upgrades

Buckingham Pyro

Players can buy the Avenger in GTA Online this week and prepare for the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update.

