GTA Online weekly update for June 8-13, 2023, released

A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update released today for June 8-13, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A new GTA Online weekly update event is finally here, allowing players to earn tons of bonuses before the release of San Andreas Mercenaries DLC next week. From now until June 13, 2023, players can compete in Transform Races and earn double rewards. Agent ULP is also being generous by offering 2x cash and RP for helping him in Operations Paper Trail missions by investigating the reasons behind the sudden gas price hike.

This week, working as a VIP is also rewarding, as players can earn double bonuses from VIP Work and Challenges. A new batch of showroom cars is also here with fan-favorite vehicles such as the Blista Kanjo and Canis Kamacho. This article shares everything new with the latest weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update event is now available (June 8 to June 13)

[June 8 - 13]30 New Party Shirts available now3x GTA$ & RP- Transform Races2x GTA$ & RP- Operation Paper Trail Missions- VIP Work & Challenges- Flight School- Drop Zone Adv Mode#GTAOnline https://t.co/pvw7iBEyxf

New content

  • 30 New Party Shirts

3x cash and RP

  • Transform Races

2x cash and RP

  • Drop Zone Adversary Mode
  • Flight School
  • Operation Paper Trial Missions
  • VIP Work and Challenges

GTA Online players can still play Air Force Zero, Air Quota, and G-Rating adversary modes from last week.

New stock of showroom cars available this week (June 8 to June 13)

Podium: Journey IIPrize Ride: Dominator GTT (Top 3 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)Luxury Autos: 8F Drafter, Schlagen GTSimeon Showroom: Blista Compact, Novak, Toros, Kamacho, Beater DukesLog in unlock- Santo Capra Coins livery for Avenger#GTAOnline https://t.co/9bLydW8PBR

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Lampadati Novak
  • Imponte Beater Dukes
  • Dinka Blista Kanjo
  • Canis Kamacho
  • Pegassi Toros

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Obey 8F Drafter
  • Benefactor Schlagen GT

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

  • Zirconium Journey II

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Vapid Dominator GT

Available Time Trials this week

  • Time Trial – Cypress Flats
  • RC Time Trial – Vespucci Canals
  • HSW Time Trial – North Chumush

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for Xbox Series S/X and PS5)

  • Karin S95 HSW

Test Track Vehicles

  • Annis Remus
  • Vapid GB200
  • Lampadati Cinquemila

The latest update has not included new vehicles this week. However, next week’s San Andreas Mercenaries is expected to bring some rides.

List of log-in rewards and all weekly discounts this week (June 8 to June 13)

40% Off- Astron ($948,000)- Gauntlet Classic Custom ($489,000)30% Off- Novak ($425,600)- 8F Drafter ($502,600)- Alpha-Z1 ($1,484,945 - $1,116,500)- Conada ($1,715,000, $1,286,250)20% Off- Hangars (+Renovations)- Pyro ($3,564,400 - $2,680,000)#GTAOnline

Log-In reward

  • Santo Capra Coins Livery (Mammoth Avenger)

40% off

  • Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom
  • Pfister Astron

30% off

  • Buckingham Alpha-Z1
  • Buckingham Conada
  • Lampadati Novak
  • Obey 8F Drafter

20% off

  • Hangar
  • Hangar Upgrades
  • Buckingham Pyro

Players can buy the Avenger in GTA Online this week and prepare for the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update.

