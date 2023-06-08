GTA Online weekly update for June 8-13, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update event is finally here, allowing players to earn tons of bonuses before the release of San Andreas Mercenaries DLC next week. From now until June 13, 2023, players can compete in Transform Races and earn double rewards. Agent ULP is also being generous by offering 2x cash and RP for helping him in Operations Paper Trail missions by investigating the reasons behind the sudden gas price hike.
This week, working as a VIP is also rewarding, as players can earn double bonuses from VIP Work and Challenges. A new batch of showroom cars is also here with fan-favorite vehicles such as the Blista Kanjo and Canis Kamacho. This article shares everything new with the latest weekly update.
Latest GTA Online weekly update event is now available (June 8 to June 13)
New content
- 30 New Party Shirts
3x cash and RP
- Transform Races
2x cash and RP
- Drop Zone Adversary Mode
- Flight School
- Operation Paper Trial Missions
- VIP Work and Challenges
GTA Online players can still play Air Force Zero, Air Quota, and G-Rating adversary modes from last week.
New stock of showroom cars available this week (June 8 to June 13)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Lampadati Novak
- Imponte Beater Dukes
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Canis Kamacho
- Pegassi Toros
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Obey 8F Drafter
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Zirconium Journey II
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Vapid Dominator GT
Available Time Trials this week
- Time Trial – Cypress Flats
- RC Time Trial – Vespucci Canals
- HSW Time Trial – North Chumush
HSW Premium Test Ride (only for Xbox Series S/X and PS5)
- Karin S95 HSW
Test Track Vehicles
- Annis Remus
- Vapid GB200
- Lampadati Cinquemila
The latest update has not included new vehicles this week. However, next week’s San Andreas Mercenaries is expected to bring some rides.
List of log-in rewards and all weekly discounts this week (June 8 to June 13)
Log-In reward
- Santo Capra Coins Livery (Mammoth Avenger)
40% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom
- Pfister Astron
30% off
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1
- Buckingham Conada
- Lampadati Novak
- Obey 8F Drafter
20% off
- Hangar
- Hangar Upgrades
- Buckingham Pyro
Players can buy the Avenger in GTA Online this week and prepare for the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries update.
