"Play Grand Theft Auto while doing grand theft auto": Tesla reacts to fan playing GTA 5 on Tesla Model S

GTA 5 is available on numerous platforms, and Tesla just reminded everyone that it can be played on its vehicles, too. The American multinational automotive recently reacted to an X post in which the user @WholeMarsBlog played Grand Theft Auto 5 on his Tesla Model S. Gaining notable prominence on the platform, the tech behemoth reacted to the clip:
“Play Grand Theft Auto while doing grand theft auto!"
Note: This social media post does not promote grand theft auto in real life but only highlights the availability of GTA 5 on Tesla vehicles, along with many other titles.
GTA 5 is still playable on Tesla Model S and X in 2023
In the aforementioned follow-up X post, the automotive giant reiterated that the Tesla Model S and X can access thousands of games via Steam, including Grand Theft Auto 5. Elaborating on the gaming experience in these Tesla models, the company stated:
“Also, immersive surround sound & comfy seats 💯”
Many fans reacted to the social media post and chimed in with their thoughts on this new-gen on-the-go gaming experience:
Rockstar Games' GTA 5 and many other Steam titles were made available on Tesla Model S and X by December 16, 2022. Owners of these vehicles must have a Steam account and games purchased with it to play on the go.
The Tesla Model S and X are both self-driving vehicles that allow passengers to experience games like GTA 5 thanks to their quad-core Ryzen 45W APU based on Zen+ architecture.
Here’s how they can get Grand Theft Auto 5 on Steam:
- Install Steam from https://store.steampowered.com/about/
- Log in or create a brand new Steam account
- Search for “Grand Theft Auto V” from the client’s search box
- Add the game to the cart and complete the transaction
- Click on the Library tab and select the game to begin the installation
Besides this revelation, countless players are awaiting possible updates regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.