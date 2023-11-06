"Play Grand Theft Auto while doing grand theft auto": Tesla reacts to fan playing GTA 5 on Tesla Model S

GTA 5 is available on numerous platforms, and Tesla just reminded everyone that it can be played on its vehicles, too. The American multinational automotive recently reacted to an X post in which the user @WholeMarsBlog played Grand Theft Auto 5 on his Tesla Model S. Gaining notable prominence on the platform, the tech behemoth reacted to the clip:

“Play Grand Theft Auto while doing grand theft auto!"

Note: This social media post does not promote grand theft auto in real life but only highlights the availability of GTA 5 on Tesla vehicles, along with many other titles.

GTA 5 is still playable on Tesla Model S and X in 2023

In the aforementioned follow-up X post, the automotive giant reiterated that the Tesla Model S and X can access thousands of games via Steam, including Grand Theft Auto 5. Elaborating on the gaming experience in these Tesla models, the company stated:

“Also, immersive surround sound & comfy seats 💯”

Many fans reacted to the social media post and chimed in with their thoughts on this new-gen on-the-go gaming experience:

A collage of different X posts on Tesla's promotion on the platform today (Image via X)

Rockstar Games' GTA 5 and many other Steam titles were made available on Tesla Model S and X by December 16, 2022. Owners of these vehicles must have a Steam account and games purchased with it to play on the go.

The Tesla Model S and X are both self-driving vehicles that allow passengers to experience games like GTA 5 thanks to their quad-core Ryzen 45W APU based on Zen+ architecture.

Here’s how they can get Grand Theft Auto 5 on Steam:

Install Steam from https://store.steampowered.com/about/ Log in or create a brand new Steam account Search for “Grand Theft Auto V” from the client’s search box Add the game to the cart and complete the transaction Click on the Library tab and select the game to begin the installation

Besides this revelation, countless players are awaiting possible updates regarding Grand Theft Auto 6.