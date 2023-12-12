GTA
  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online Chop Shop update 1.68 patch notes revealed

GTA Online Chop Shop update 1.68 patch notes revealed

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Dec 12, 2023 22:22 GMT
gta online patch notes chop shop update 1.68
A brief about the GTA Online Chop Shop update 1.68 patch notes by Rockstar Games (Image via Rockstar Games)

Patch notes for GTA Online Chop Shop update have been released by Rockstar Games. This is the 1.68 Version Update, which is now available on all supported platforms. As anticipated, there are a plethora of fixes, new features, content, and changes implemented with it. This article will summarize the official Chop Shop update patch notes, as provided by Rockstar Games.

GTA Online Chop Shop update went live today as of December 12, 2023. It is the latest major DLC update to the popular multiplayer game in its decade-long run thus far.

GTA Online Chop Shop patch notes (Update 1.68)

youtube-cover

The first detail covered in the official GTA Online Chop Shop update patch notes is Salvage Yard:

Salvage Yard

  • A new business with a range of Salvage Yard Robberies and Tow Truck Service
  • Three multi-part Freemode Salvage Yard Robberies with a heist-like setup
  • Tow Truck Service after purchasing a Tow Truck to collect abandoned cars for salvage (also generates passive income)
  • New Career Progress Challenges for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users

Drift Races

  • LSCM members can start Drift Races either from the new series blip or the LSCM Race Organiser
  • New Drift-Tuning upgrades for Declasse Drift Yosemite, Declasse Drift Tampa, Annis Remus, Annis Euros, Karin Futo GTX, Annis ZR350, Dinka Jester RR, and Fathom FR36.

New vehicles

  • Grotti Turismo Omaggio
  • Vapid Aleutian
  • Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
  • Karin Vivanite
  • Fathom FR36
  • Vapid Dominator GT
  • Declasse Impaler LX
  • Karin Asterope GZ

Players can unlock cop cars in GTA Online Chop Shop update:

  • Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
  • Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
  • Police Riot

New weapon

  • Battle Rifle

Cosmetics

  • 150+ make clothing and accessories
  • 150+ female clothing and accessories
  • 1 new hairstyle for male and female
  • 32 new unisex tattoos

The new GTA Online update also added several new features to the game:

Daily Challenges update

  • Daily Challenges replace the daily objectives

Character Birthday Gift

  • All players will now receive an in-game gift on their character’s birthday

Member Exclusive updates

  • The Vinewood Club Garage offers a space for 100 vehicles for Grand Theft Auto Plus members (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Creator updates

  • Several new additions have been made to the Creator with the Chop Shop update

Prop additions

  • Road smoothing props
  • Colored and graffiti traffic cone props
  • Painted sign props
  • Metal and plastic barriers

The Chop Shop update also brings a lot of general improvements and bug fixes, further improving gameplay on all platforms.

With the Winter Update 2023 finally released, fans can enjoy the new content through the holidays.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...