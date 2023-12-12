GTA Online Chop Shop update 1.68 patch notes revealed

Patch notes for GTA Online Chop Shop update have been released by Rockstar Games. This is the 1.68 Version Update, which is now available on all supported platforms. As anticipated, there are a plethora of fixes, new features, content, and changes implemented with it. This article will summarize the official Chop Shop update patch notes, as provided by Rockstar Games.

GTA Online Chop Shop update went live today as of December 12, 2023. It is the latest major DLC update to the popular multiplayer game in its decade-long run thus far.

GTA Online Chop Shop patch notes (Update 1.68)

The first detail covered in the official GTA Online Chop Shop update patch notes is Salvage Yard:

Salvage Yard

A new business with a range of Salvage Yard Robberies and Tow Truck Service

Three multi-part Freemode Salvage Yard Robberies with a heist-like setup

Tow Truck Service after purchasing a Tow Truck to collect abandoned cars for salvage (also generates passive income)

New Career Progress Challenges for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users

Drift Races

LSCM members can start Drift Races either from the new series blip or the LSCM Race Organiser

New Drift-Tuning upgrades for Declasse Drift Yosemite, Declasse Drift Tampa, Annis Remus, Annis Euros, Karin Futo GTX, Annis ZR350, Dinka Jester RR, and Fathom FR36.

New vehicles

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Vapid Aleutian

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Karin Vivanite

Fathom FR36

Vapid Dominator GT

Declasse Impaler LX

Karin Asterope GZ

Players can unlock cop cars in GTA Online Chop Shop update:

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

Police Riot

New weapon

Battle Rifle

Cosmetics

150+ make clothing and accessories

150+ female clothing and accessories

1 new hairstyle for male and female

32 new unisex tattoos

The new GTA Online update also added several new features to the game:

Daily Challenges update

Daily Challenges replace the daily objectives

Character Birthday Gift

All players will now receive an in-game gift on their character’s birthday

Member Exclusive updates

The Vinewood Club Garage offers a space for 100 vehicles for Grand Theft Auto Plus members (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Creator updates

Several new additions have been made to the Creator with the Chop Shop update

Prop additions

Road smoothing props

Colored and graffiti traffic cone props

Painted sign props

Metal and plastic barriers

The Chop Shop update also brings a lot of general improvements and bug fixes, further improving gameplay on all platforms.

With the Winter Update 2023 finally released, fans can enjoy the new content through the holidays.

