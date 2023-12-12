GTA Online Chop Shop update 1.68 patch notes revealed

Patch notes for GTA Online Chop Shop update have been released by Rockstar Games. This is the 1.68 Version Update, which is now available on all supported platforms. As anticipated, there are a plethora of fixes, new features, content, and changes implemented with it. This article will summarize the official Chop Shop update patch notes, as provided by Rockstar Games.
GTA Online Chop Shop update went live today as of December 12, 2023. It is the latest major DLC update to the popular multiplayer game in its decade-long run thus far.
GTA Online Chop Shop patch notes (Update 1.68)
The first detail covered in the official GTA Online Chop Shop update patch notes is Salvage Yard:
Salvage Yard
- A new business with a range of Salvage Yard Robberies and Tow Truck Service
- Three multi-part Freemode Salvage Yard Robberies with a heist-like setup
- Tow Truck Service after purchasing a Tow Truck to collect abandoned cars for salvage (also generates passive income)
- New Career Progress Challenges for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users
Drift Races
- LSCM members can start Drift Races either from the new series blip or the LSCM Race Organiser
- New Drift-Tuning upgrades for Declasse Drift Yosemite, Declasse Drift Tampa, Annis Remus, Annis Euros, Karin Futo GTX, Annis ZR350, Dinka Jester RR, and Fathom FR36.
New vehicles
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Vapid Aleutian
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Karin Vivanite
- Fathom FR36
- Vapid Dominator GT
- Declasse Impaler LX
- Karin Asterope GZ
Players can unlock cop cars in GTA Online Chop Shop update:
- Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
- Police Riot
New weapon
- Battle Rifle
Cosmetics
- 150+ make clothing and accessories
- 150+ female clothing and accessories
- 1 new hairstyle for male and female
- 32 new unisex tattoos
The new GTA Online update also added several new features to the game:
Daily Challenges update
- Daily Challenges replace the daily objectives
Character Birthday Gift
- All players will now receive an in-game gift on their character’s birthday
Member Exclusive updates
- The Vinewood Club Garage offers a space for 100 vehicles for Grand Theft Auto Plus members (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)
Creator updates
- Several new additions have been made to the Creator with the Chop Shop update
Prop additions
- Road smoothing props
- Colored and graffiti traffic cone props
- Painted sign props
- Metal and plastic barriers
The Chop Shop update also brings a lot of general improvements and bug fixes, further improving gameplay on all platforms.
With the Winter Update 2023 finally released, fans can enjoy the new content through the holidays.
