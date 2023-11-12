Why Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is so famous in GTA Online

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the brand-new GTA Online cars that have been added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Since its debut on June 13, 2023, the two-door grand tourer has made a name among the community worldwide, and for good reasons. It not only looks stylish but also possesses the ultimate performance among all sports cars in the game.

This article shares everything players must know about the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT’s design and performance in GTA Online in 2023.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online: A beautiful machine inspired by Ferrari

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the best cars in Grand Theft Auto Online when it comes to design. The two-seater sports car is heavily inspired by the real-life Ferrari Roma, giving it a modern and striking look. The vehicle has also taken design cues from various other real-life cars for different visual characteristics:

Ferrari Portofino: The side vents

Ferrari Purosangue: Headlights

Ferrari Monza SP: Front grille shape

Ferrari 488: Lower rear portion

Ferrari 599 GTO: The rear vents

These attributes are why the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is most popular among Ferrari enthusiasts who love Italian luxury automobiles.

How does the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT perform in 2023?

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT has a powerful engine with an eight-speed transmission in a rear-wheel-drive layout. Despite poor traction and heavy handling, the sports car is a beast on the road. It can reach a top speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:02.829.

Players can increase its top speed to a staggering 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) by installing HSW Performance Upgrades, making it one of the fastest cars on the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is also Imani-Tech compatible

Even though the San Andreas Mercenaries update removed vehicles from GTA Online, the DLC added the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT and made it Imani-Tech compatible. A Missile Lock-On Jammer can be installed, drastically improving its defensive capabilities. Furthermore, players can equip a 100% Armor upgrade on the vehicle, making it a force to be reckoned with.

These additions make the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT withstand heavy damage, including 11 Homing Missiles. The latest GTA Online weekly update showcases the vehicle at the Luxury Autos Showroom throughout November 15, 2023.

While the GTA 6 leaks won’t indicate if the vehicle will return, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar brings forward this beast in the next Grand Theft Auto title.

Poll : Do you want to see Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes