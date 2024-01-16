10 new cars that GTA Online should add before GTA 6 releases

While GTA Online also has a vast roster of vehicles, there are some special cars that fans want to see in the game before Rockstar Games rolls out Grand Theft Auto 6. They are worried that once the next installment in the series is released, the developer will sideline the existing online multiplayer, and it will not receive as many updates.

This is a genuine request because GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time, and the community already wants Rockstar Games to stop rolling out updates for Grand Theft Auto Online. However, adding some fan-favorite cars to the game before closing support would be a nice gift.

Well, this article will list ten cars players want to see in Grand Theft Auto Online before the next game rolls out.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the community's and the writer's opinion.

Ten cars that should be added to GTA Online before the next title is released

1) McLaren Speedtail

Fans have been requesting Rockstar Games to add a McLaren to the game, specifically, the Speedtail. It is a beautiful vehicle that can deliver extreme performance. McLaren Speedtail can reach a top speed of 403kph (250mph) thanks to its V8 engine and lightweight. This car would fit perfectly in GTA Online.

2) BMW Z4 GT3

While GTA Online has several race cars, the BMW Z4 GT3 would be an excellent addition to the roster. Not only does it look good, but it was made for this very purpose. Its V8 engine allows it to reach a top speed of 309 km/h (192 mph) while offering great stability and handling.

3) Mitsubishi 3000GT (3rd gen)

There are already a couple of Tuner cars in GTA Online, and the Mitsubishi 3000GT (3rd gen) would fit right in. While some vehicles are somewhat based on this car, Rockstar has yet to model a vehicle completely based on it. It can manage to reach a top speed of 266 kph (165 mph) and will be perfect for racing.

4) Rolls-Royce Spectre

Grand Theft Auto Online needs luxury vehicles, and the Rolls-Royce Spectre fits the description. This beautiful car is a four-seater electric vehicle that shouts money and comfort. Players who like to role-play as businessmen and CEOs would love to have something like this in the online multiplayer.

5) Ferrari 330 P4

While there are already quite a few Ferrari-inspired cars in GTA Online, several players want Rockstar Games to add the Ferrari 330 P4 to the game. The V12 engine on this endurance vehicle is extremely powerful and can propel it to reach great high speeds easily.

6) Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Since Rockstar Games has been churning out SUVs lately, fans want them to roll out a car based on the real-life Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It is huge and imposing while offering good speed and handling, which will be perfect for players in online multiplayer.

7) 1999 Nissan Skyline GTR V-Spec (R34)

Rockstar Games has taken inspiration from several Nissan vehicles in the past, and fans want them to add the 1999 Nissan Skyline GTR V-Spec (R34) to the online multiplayer before GTA 6 rolls out. It is a fantastic car that is perfect for tuning and reaching impressive top speeds. This makes it one of the best candidates for the Grand Theft Auto Online roster.

8) Ferrari Enzo

The Ferrari Enzo is a real-life sports car that is another great candidate for GTA Online. This car is beautiful and can reach a top speed of 200 mph+, making it a beast on the tracks. Players would love to get their hands on such an amazing car in the game.

9) Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

While the GTA Online cars have unique looks and designs, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro could defeat most. On top of that, this beast of a vehicle is quite capable of churning out immense power to reach a mind-boggling top speed of 402 km/h (250 mph). If added, it would easily become one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

10) Cadillac LMDh

A Le Mans Daytona Hybrid car is one of the perfect choices for a new car that Rockstar Games should add to Grand Theft Auto Online. It is extremely powerful, and the design would also work exceptionally well with the existing roster. Being a hybrid, it has an electric motor providing the initial acceleration and a gas engine that keeps it on the tracks.

In other news, the GTA 6 trailer has managed to beat the Minecraft trailer in the total number of views on YouTube, much to the happiness of the fans.

