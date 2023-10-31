Top 5 vehicles to face griefers in GTA Online

Griefing is a major issue in GTA Online, and while Rockstar Games can resolve most issues, griefing is a player-created problem and can only be solved by players. However, expecting all players to act maturely is a daydream, and one must look after themselves to survive in the game. There are various vehicles and tools that griefers use to disturb others. The most common are the weaponized vehicles.

This article lists five useful vehicles you can drive to confront and defeat pesky griefers in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 anti-griefer vehicles in GTA Online in 2023

5) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is one of the newest planes in GTA Online. It is an armored and weaponized fighter jet that can terrorize any griefer from the sky and force them to hide in secure spaces. It comes with the Stealth Mode feature through which you can carry out ambush attacks on griefers.

The Raiju has dual front-facing explosive machine guns and homing rocket launchers. The VTOL feature can also be used as an important part of the attack strategy. The plane can withstand up to three homing missiles from enemies. However, you can dodge most of the bullets and rockets with its fast maneuverability.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has provided it with various features that make it a prominent vehicle even after two years of its release. It is an Imani Tech car, which is a headache for all griefers in the game.

The Imani Tech offers armor plating and a Missile Lock-On Jammer. The latter prevents heat-seeking missiles from locking into the car and forcing griefers to aim manually. Even if someone manages to hit you, it will take them 12 rockets to destroy the car.

Meanwhile, you can retaliate using the two front-facing machine guns. Many players consider it one of the best GTA Online Halloween vehicles to scare griefers.

3) MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is a beast on the road that stops for nothing. It is a military-grade truck that houses the Acid Lab in GTA Online. The Brickade 6x6 is a headache for griefers for two reasons: it is one of the most defensive vehicles in the game and its ramming power is unstoppable.

The MTL Brickade 6x6 can withstand up to 48 homing missiles and sticky bombs. No single player or weapon can carry this much ammo at a time. Moreover, you can easily beat the traffic of Los Santos with the truck. The ram attachments can toss any vehicle out of its way, including heavy trucks.

2) HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom

The HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom is an OG defensive vehicle that veteran GTA Online players have been using against griefers for ages. It is a military-grade, off-road vehicle that can withstand up to 27 homing missiles. You can customize the armor upgrades of the vehicle to add bullet-proof plating in the window panels.

On the offensive side, the HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom can be equipped with a machine gun, minigun, and proximity mines. You can also attach an Anti-Aircraft Trailer in the back, which makes it one of the best vehicles to drive in GTA Online.

1) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is undoubtedly the best vehicle to face griefers in the multiplayer game. It is an armored, weaponized, and amphibious vehicle that has many utilities. The Toreador is known for having the most aggressive homing missiles in the game. This feature keeps griefers away as they are not safe from your counterattacks.

Moreover, the car can withstand up to six homing rockets. The two rocket boosters at the back significantly increase the top speed of the Toreador, helping you to flee from dangerous situations. After the GTA 6 leaks, many fans are hoping to see this car in the upcoming game as well.

