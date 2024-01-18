5 reasons to own Western Powersurge as GTA Online Podium Vehicle

The GTA Online weekly update released earlier today, January 18, 2024, has placed the Western Powersurge on the Diamond Casino Podium. This motorcycle debuted with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in December 2022 and features some impressive attributes. Players can try to get it for free by spinning Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel through January 24, 2024, but this is purely based on luck.

Nevertheless, this motorcycle is certainly worth a shot. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Western Powersurge as a GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

Impressive lap time and 4 more reasons to own Western Powersurge as GTA Online Podium Vehicle

1) Excellent top speed

The Western Powersurge is among the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online. According to popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, this electric vehicle can attain an excellent top speed of 130.00 mph when fully upgraded.

Therefore, owning it will not only let you traverse the map of Los Santos and Blaine County very quickly but can also help you perform well in multiplayer races. That said, it does tend to understeer a bit, which can lead to crashing into obstacles while turning at high speeds.

2) Impressive lap time

Besides the Western Powersurge's top speed, the lap time is just as impressive. As per Broughy1322, this motorcycle clocks in at 0:55.371, placing it among the top fastest motorcycles in the game based on this statistic.

Since Western Powersurge is an electric vehicle, it accelerates to a high speed fairly quickly. This is likely why Rockstar Games has assigned it the maximum rating possible in this regard.

3) Saves a lot of money

The Western Powersurge is available as this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle. However, it can also be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,605,000. Needless to say, this is an exorbitant amount that players would be better off investing somewhere else.

Even with its Impressive top speed and lap time, it isn't exactly worth spending over $1.5 million, especially for beginners. Therefore, winning it as the Podium Vehicle would help in saving a lot of money.

That said, it must be remembered that Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel can only be spun once every real-life 24 hours, and there is only a one in 20 chance of landing the Podium Vehicle.

4) Affordable customization

Those who win the Western Powersurge as the Podium Vehicle will only have to spend on its customization. Fully upgrading the bike should cost around $182,139, which, despite not being cheap, can be considered relatively affordable in GTA Online. Rockstar has also made some interesting customization options available for the Powersurge.

While its 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire-inspired design is already impressive, switching out some parts can help improve its visuals. Its 18 customization categories include fairings, frames, front and rear mudguards, seats, fuel tank options, and liveries.

5) Motorcycles are rarely offered as Podium Vehicles

The Western Powersurge on the Diamond Casino Podium (Image via Rockstar Games || Reddit: u/EarthPuma120)

Each GTA Online weekly update introduces a new ride on the Diamond Casino Podium. However, you will mostly find cars as Podium Vehicles, with motorcycles rarely being made available. Nevertheless, this week has brought a nice little change by offering the Western Powersurge. Those who win it will have something unique to boast about.

It isn't known when a bike will be made available on the Podium again; hence, those interested must visit the casino before the next weekly update, i.e., through January 24, 2024, and spin the Lucky Wheel inside to try and win the Powersurge.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever won a Podium Vehicle in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes