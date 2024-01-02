5 GTA Online removed cars that Rockstar should add back permanently

GTA Online has a huge collection of vehicles, and Rockstar Games adds new ones regularly. However, the developer has also removed several cars and other similar fan-favorite vehicles from the game, disappointing the community as players can no longer purchase them normally from the in-game store.

Some cars take too long to return to the rotation, and fans miss the chance to purchase them during special events or weekly updates. So, here is a list of five such vehicles that Rockstar Games should bring back permanently to the game.

5 cars that Rockstar Games should bring back permanently to GTA Online

1) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that is no longer available for normal purchase in the game. Fans were genuinely disappointed by Rockstar's decision to remove this vehicle from the online multiplayer for no apparent reason. Not only is this car fast, but it also has good handling and acceleration that makes it perfect for races.

The design of Pfister 811 is based on the real-life Porsche 918 Hypercar and Koenigsegg Regera. Its powerful engine allows it to reach a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h) with ease. It was available for $1,135,000 in-game.

2) Annis RE-7B

Supercars are a great choice of vehicle for players who have surplus money and want to get an extravagant ride. While Annis RE-7B might not be the most outrageous-looking car in the game, it still has a rather unique look, which it gets from several real-life vehicles like Nissan R390 GT1, Mazda 787B, Aquila CR-1, Memo Rojas BMW, and 2014 Audi R18 e-tron Quattro.

It can also reach a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), which is not too bad for this category. The low stance with tucked-in wheels along with a compact body allows the Annis RE-7B to move quickly while maintaining its great looks.

3) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is a fantastic Sports Classic car in GTA Online that can go fast with a classic old-school look. Fans were sad to lose such an iconic car from the online multiplayer when the developer discontinued it from the in-game store.

The Rapid GT Classic can reach a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), which makes it a great option for racing (at least it was) in the game. The developers used Jensen Interceptor III and Aston Martin V8 Vantage to base this car's design on.

4) Overflod Entity XF

The Overflod Entity XF is another car on the list of removed vehicles from GTA Online. It is a Super Car that can reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) with ease and offers a simple yet great look on top of everything else.

This car is based on the real-life Koenigsegg CC8S and Agera but also takes some inspiration from the Lamborghini Aventador. When available, players could purchase the Entity XF for $795,000, which is rather cheap for a Super Car.

5) Vapid Hustler

Vehicle enthusiasts of GTA Online were sad to see the Vapid Hustler go away from the in-game store. While most of them probably own this car, new players looking to collect cool, classic-looking muscle cars will need to wait for Rockstar Games to bring this vehicle back during the weekly rotations.

While it can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) without many issues, it is not the best option for off-road terrains and hard corners. But, the 1932 Ford Coupe-inspired car was great on straight roads and only cost $625,000 when it was available in the store.

While removing vehicles from the game is a bad idea, fans have listed certain things GTA 6 should avoid to not face similar criticism from the community.

