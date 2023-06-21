GTA Online Alert: Players can lose their cars due to a new game-breaking bug

GTA Online received the new San Andreas Mercenaries DLC last week. However, it appears the update includes many game-breaking bugs apart from new content. After the major MOC bug, another glitch is plaguing the popular multiplayer game. According to popular gamer GhillieMaster, a highly serious bug can randomly remove insurance from personal vehicles at anytime.

Every player can face the bug no matter the platform on which they play the game. This includes the PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.

GTA Online players can lose their cars and vehicles permanently due to a new bug

The world of Los Santos is never free of bugs and glitches, as players anticipate something weird each time Rockstar Games releases a major DLC update. The new GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is no exception, as it introduced one of the most frustrating bugs. This new error can randomly remove insurance from players’ personal vehicles, and they can lose the ride if it gets destroyed.

Since one could encounter many griefers while in free-roam, driving an uninsured vehicle around Los Santos is dangerous and increases the risk of losing the ride forever. Players can apply for the insurance again from Los Santos Customs, but its permanence is not guaranteed.

The bug came to light after Rockstar removed over 180 vehicles from GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. They justified the move by claiming to improve the shopping experience from in-game websites.

Many iconic and fan-favorite GTA Online cars are now unavailable for purchase, including:

Weeny Dynasty

Benefactor Schwartzer

RUNE Cheburek

BF Bifta

Lampadati Felon GT

Pfister Comet

Coil Cyclone

Grotti Cheetah

Obey 9F

Vapid Bullet

Pegassi Infernus

Dewbauchee JB 700

Annis RE-7B

Truffade Z-Type

Grotti Stinger

Coil Voltic

Enus Super Diamond

Canis Bodhi

BF Injection

Bravado Buffalo S

The developers are expected to release a background update to fix the issue soon. Until then, players are advised to check their vehicle insurance before using them in the Freemode.

