Everything new in GTA 6: Social media, hair physics, and more (known so far)

Despite having a runtime of only 90 seconds, the first GTA 6 trailer revealed several things about the highly anticipated entry to the series. The game will surely look to redefine the industry standards prevalent among the current crop of titles, especially in terms of graphics, gameplay, and mechanics. Rockstar Games will also look to drastically improve upon most aspects of Grand Theft Auto 5.

The studio will surely drop a couple more trailers over the next year, providing a better glimpse at everything the title offers. But for now, let's take a look at everything new in Grand Theft Auto VI known so far, confirmed by trailer 1.

GTA 6 hair physics, social media, and everything new known so far

Besides its near photorealistic visual effects, one of the most notable things in the GTA 6 trailer was the hair physics. The clip focused on the series' first female protagonist, Lucia. She boasted a variety of hairstyles throughout the one-minute and 30-second video. The way her hair reacted to movement and the wind was incredibly realistic.

Pedestrians in the next game also seem to enjoy similar hair physics. They have been overhauled in quite a few departments. For instance, pedestrians were walking in groups, which was also seen in the 2022 GTA 6 leaks. While this may seem like a minor upgrade, it contributes towards bringing NPCs to life.

Significantly high NPC density is also worth nothing (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another major focus of the upcoming game's trailer was social media. At various points across the trailer, we saw glimpses of Grand Theft Auto's version of social media, likely inspired by TikTok or Instagram.

We currently don't know if it will be integral to the gameplay or just an optional feature that players will be able to access via their in-game mobile phones.

Social media might be a big part of the next game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While most of the social media footage introduced us to various GTA 6 characters, some of it also involved animals such as alligators. One of the trailer's shots showcased an alligator entering a shop, which has never happened in a Grand Theft Auto game before.

One of the trailer's most interesting bits (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, we don't know yet if this will be one of the sequel's random open-world events or is just a cutscene.

First look at water in the sequel (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, the water in GTA 6 looks the best it has ever had in the series. Multiple shots of boats and yachts in the trailer show just how enhanced water will be in the sequel. We could even see through the surface at some points, a neat detail that isn't present in many games.

As there is still a long time before GTA 6 releases, we can expect Rockstar to polish the game even further, making it worth the wait.

