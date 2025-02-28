New GTA Online business set to debut alongside GTA 5 Enhanced release

Rockstar Games has just announced the arrival of a brand new business with next week's GTA Online update. This will be an arms trafficking business, linked with the McKenzie Field Hangar up in Blaine County. It is worth noting that reputed data miners had discovered this content in the Agents of Sabotage DLC's files long before today's announcement.

Nevertheless, it has been officially confirmed just today, and Rockstar has provided some information about this business in a related Newswire post as well. This business will be added to the game on March 4, 2025, along with the much-anticipated GTA 5 Enhanced edition on PC.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative in nature.

New GTA Online business and GTA 5 Enhanced edition PC both set to arrive on March 4, 2025

The new arms trafficking business, set to be added on March 4, 2025, with the upcoming GTA Online Oscar Guzman Files Again DLC update, will use the McKenzie Field Hangar as its base of operations.

Going by the information provided in the Rockstar Games Newswire post, it will "serve as the launchpad" for a series of new missions that might feature an aircraft. Furthermore, the Newswire states that the McKenzie Field Hangar will offer options for additional storage of players' personal aircraft.

Some new planes and a helicopter also seem to be debuting with the business, namely the Eberhard Titan 250 D, the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule, and the Western Duster 300-H.

Some details about the upcoming McKenzie Field Hangar business from the Newswire (Image via Rockstar Games)

Additionally, exclusive PS5 and Xbox Series X/S features of the title will be brought over to PC with the release of the GTA 5 Enhanced edition on March 4, 2025.

This update will be free for all current owners of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC and is even available to pre-load on Steam and the Rockstar Games Launcher now. Rockstar has also allowed players to migrate the Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode save game to the Enhanced edition.

In a nutshell, next week looks to be very exciting for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online players, especially those on PC with all the Enhanced edition features, and the new McKenzie Field Hangar business.

