7 things added with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman update has finally rolled out and features a variety of new additions. This ranges from missions to vehicles that you might want to check out. Not only has the update opened a new way for players to make money, but also more options to travel around the map.

Ad

Hence, this article will list seven things that have arrived with this update.

List of things that arrived with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

1) The McKenzie Field Hangar

The new hanger allows you to access the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The McKenzie Field Hangar is the first new addition you will notice in-game. This location is important if you wish to complete the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC mission. It costs $1.5 million and can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures. Once you get it, simply head over and Oscar will introduce himself and the business to you.

Ad

Trending

You can also request a personal airplane that will spawn on the airstrip outside the hangar, making air travel much faster.

2) The Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions

You must use the laptop to access the missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main part of the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC are the missions. This includes the Intel setup mission as well as a bunch of other setup tasks that you must complete before accepting the final job. Oscar will help you out in different ways throughout the journey.

Ad

To start the missions, head over to the Hangar and use the laptop. You can access all the missions from here. You can set the office as your spawn point to immediately appear here and start missions.

3) The Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

The Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule is the latest helicopter to arrive in-game. With the release of the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC, players might want to add one more vehicle to their collection and see how it performs with the new settings. The helicopter costs $2.5 million and can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry Store.

Ad

The Helicopter offers decent performance and is more like a variant of the Cargo Bob as you can use it to hook and carry various items.

4) Invetero Coquette D5

The new car offers decent speed and performance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from the helicopter, the latest GTA Online Oscar Guzman update also featured the Invetero Coquette D5. This two-door sports car gives you speed and handling while costing $1,730,000 in the game. The vehicle allows you to reach a top speed of 103.92 mph (167.25 Km/h) which is quite decent for the price.

Ad

Based on the Chevrolet Corvette (C6), the car does well on the design department, making it worth the price. With the release of GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC, players can equip the HSW upgrade for specific cars. Hopefully, the Invetero Coquette D5 gets added to that list too.

5) Eberhand Titan 250 D

The Eberhand Titan 250 D is yet another aerial vehicle featured in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC. This massive aircraft takes inspiration from the real-life Lockheed Martin AC-130, making it quite impressive and deadly. The massive aircraft is also a part of the Oscar Guzman's freemode missions that you can initiate from the McKenzie Hangar.

Ad

6) Western Duster 300-H

The Western Duster 300-H might not be as impressive as the AC-130 lookalike, but it serves its purpose if you're looking for a light aircraft that is relatively inexpensive and transports you across the map. Costing $1,020,000, the airplane can fly at a speed of 155.22 mph (249.80 km/h). While this is not too fast compared to other aerial vehicles, it is still decent enough to get the job done.

Ad

7) Additional 15 slots with the Hangar

The Hangar lets you summon a personal airplane (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players who purchase the McKenzie Field Hangar will also receive 15 more slots if they already own a Smuggler Hangar. This will make your hangars quite spacious, allowing you to store more aircraft. This has been a major complaint since the hangars usually only store a handful of aircraft before hitting the limit.

Ad

Other Grand Theft Auto topics you might want to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback