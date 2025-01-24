5 things to avoid in the GTA Online update (January 24-29)

Rockstar Games recently released a new GTA Online update, adding new changes to the multiplayer game. While the Lunar New Year 2025 is the main event this week, players are also exploring the new discounts. However, before you spend money on anything, you should always consider whether or not the purchase will be beneficial.

While there are many lucrative deals in this week’s (January 24-29, 2025) GTA Online update, this article lists five things that you should avoid for the time being.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

5 things you should avoid buying after the recent GTA Online update (January 24-29)

1) Buckingham Volatus

There are better options than the Buckingham Volatus in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the GTA Online Lunar New Year update, Rockstar Games is offering a flat 40% discount on the Buckingham Volatus, one of the most popular aircraft in the game. However, you should still avoid it as it does not offer any special features despite being pricey.

By default, the Buckingham Volatus will be stored as a Pegasus vehicle. While you can convert it into a personal aircraft, you will need the Hangar business for the purpose. Rockstar Games offers no customization for it, except for the respray option. Moreover, it cannot withstand any heavy explosives and will get destroyed with a single shot from a Homing Launcher.

2) Canis Bodhi

The Canis Bodhi is a special car for Grand Theft Auto 5 players as it is the personal vehicle of Trevor Philips. While it is good for roaming in the single-player mode, you should avoid it in multiplayer. It is a slow vehicle with a top speed of only 98.75 mph or 158.92 km/h.

Moreover, the Canis Bodhi also appears as an NPC car in the multiplayer game. Therefore, spending money to acquire and upgrade it is not a very logical option. You already get to drive the car enough in story mode. Therefore, you should avoid buying it after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

3) Invetero Coquette D1

The Invetero Coquette D1 is showcased in the Luxury Autos car showroom this week (also listed on the Legendary Motorsport website). However, there are six other Invetero Coquettes in GTA Online, and they are better than the Coquette D1. Therefore, you should avoid spending money on this car for the time being.

Rockstar Games recently released the brand-new Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit (with the Agents of Sabotage DLC update), and the Invetero Coquette D5 will arrive in the future.

4) Dundreary Landstalker XL

The Dundreary Landstalker XL is a big car in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, despite its size, the vehicle can carry only four people, including the driver. Its large size also makes it a little difficult to pass through tight traffic.

The Dundreary Landstalker XL can only reach a top speed of 100.75 mph or 162.14 km/h and has no defensive or offensive capabilities at all. Therefore, it is best to avoid it for the time being and look for better options.

5) Western Daemon

The Western Daemon is outdated at this point in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Daemon is one of the most prominent bikes within the Lost MC Club. However, it is not as good to own as a personal vehicle. Therefore, you should avoid it for the time being.

While most other motorcycles in the multiplayer game can reach speeds over 150 km/p, the Western Daemon’s top speed is limited to 106.50 mph or 171.39 km/h. The Pegassi Bati 801 is faster than this and has a much cheaper price tag.

