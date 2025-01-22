How to get Stone Hatchet in GTA Online in 2025

The Stone Hatchet is a special hidden weapon in GTA Online, and you cannot find it in any Ammu-Nation or other weapon stores. Rockstar Games added it in July 2018 to promote the (then unreleased) RDR 2. However, the item is still available in 2025, and you can unlock it by completing the Bounty Targets missions given by Maude Eccles.

Players should note that despite being given by Maude, the Bounty Targets missions are different from the ones you can play from the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement Office. This article will help you to acquire the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online in 2025.

A beginner’s guide to the Bounty Targets missions in GTA Online

Every player should unlock the Stone Hatchet as soon as possible in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Stone Hatchet in GTA Online is given as a reward for completing five Bounty Targets missions. You should get an email from Maude Eccles offering you to work as a part-time bounty hunter.

Keep in mind that after the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, you may get similar-sounding texts again asking you to acquire the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement business. However, the Bounty Targets mission emails are different, and they are sent with the targets’ pictures attached.

Once you get the email after booting GTA Online for the first time, the in-game map will show an area where the said target was last seen. Visit the area, find the photographed NPC target, and apprehend them. You can choose to either kill or capture the bounty target. The pay rewards for your actions are as follows:

Killing the target: $5,000

Keeping them alive: $10,000

If you decide to keep the bounty targets alive, you will have to deliver them to Maude Eccles’ trailer in Grand Senora Desert to complete the job.

Deliver the live target to Maude to get the rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games included 20 possible bounty targets. However, you will get to do only five missions in random order. Once you capture or kill the fifth target, Maude will text you the location of the Stone Hatchet. Visit the area and look for a chest on the ground. Open the chest to acquire the ancient weapon.

The Bounty Targets missions are among the best money-making methods in GTA Online for beginners. The following are all the rewards you can get from the mission series:

5 live bounty targets: $25,000

5 dead bounty targets: $50,000

Stone Hatchet

Extra $250,000 for completing the event

Additionally, it is also a great way to increase RP in GTA Online. Therefore, if you have not unlocked the weapon to date, you should do it as soon as possible.

