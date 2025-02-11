5 things we wish to see in GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online is still going strong in 2025, and Rockstar Games is expected to add new content soon. Over the past 11 years, the game has changed significantly, making it even better than before. Naturally, players are waiting to see the new features and missions in the game, and the developer has a reputation for delivering updates at just the right time.

With that being said, this article lists five things that we wish to see in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that Rockstar Games should add to GTA Online in 2025

1) Story-driven missions

The story-driven missions provide a unique experience in the multiplayer game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Online is an open-ended game that has no particular beginning and ending. However, the story-driven missions are an expectation, as they allow players to roleplay within particular scenarios. The Short Trips missions added as part of The Contract DLC were very popular among fans.

Rockstar should consider adding similar missions in GTA Online in 2025. The developer can include more missions featuring Franklin and Lamar or allow players to roleplay as other popular characters from GTA 5 Story Mode. Jimmy De Santa is one such character whose recent backstory we’d love to know.

2) Promotional events for GTA 6

2025 is also the year when Rockstar Games will finally release GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Therefore, we expect to see various promotional events related to the upcoming game in GTA Online. The studio added the following two events in the multiplayer game to promote RDR 2 before its release:

Bounty Targets

Treasure Hunt

Therefore, we can expect similar (or better) promotional events in the upcoming months. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 and GTA Online share the same universe, it will be easy for Rockstar to create interesting promotional events.

3) Vehicles from GTA 6

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed a bunch of new vehicles, and fans are excited to drive them. Interestingly, Rockstar Games also added some vehicles from the upcoming title in the current multiplayer game. The Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor is said to be a backported vehicle from GTA 6. We can expect more such vehicles to arrive in the future.

The GTA Online Gen9 update for PC will also be released this year. Therefore, we may get more new vehicles with advanced features, such as Haos’s Special Works Performance Upgrades.

4) A new map expansion

The only map expansion GTA Online ever got was the island of Cayo Perico in 2020. However, since the multiplayer game is gradually approaching its end, Rockstar should consider adding another map expansion to allude to the player base. While the Grand Theft Auto 6 map is yet to be revealed, the developer can add a small portion of it in the multiplayer game.

This will help both titles have a common link, especially between the current multiplayer mode and GTA 6 Online multiplayer version. The new promotional events mentioned above should be part of this new map expansion.

5) A Michael DLC

Michael’s return in Grand Theft Auto Online has been anticipated for years (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should strongly consider bringing back Michael De Santa to the multiplayer game before the player base moves to the next title. While his crime partners already made their re-appearances in the multiplayer mode years ago, Michael’s recent whereabouts are still unknown.

Therefore, the developer should release a Michael DLC in GTA Online in 2025. The protagonist’s reappearance can be one of the greatest ways to conclude his saga, as well as the progress of Grand Theft Auto Online. Therefore, the next summer DLC should include him as the main character.

