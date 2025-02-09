5 reasons why GTA Online Gen9 update for PC is too little, too late

Rockstar Games announced the Gen9 version features of GTA Online for PC in November 2024, before the Agents of Sabotage DLC update. However, even after three months, the PC players have yet to receive the update. The Gen9 version means the Expanded and Enhanced edition that is currently available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the announcement seems exciting on paper, it feels "too little, too late" in the practical sense.

Read on for five reasons why the Expanded and Enhanced version for PC may not be as exciting as expected.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why the GTA Online Gen9 update for PC may not be a gamechanger

1) Rockstar took too long to announce the update

The Grand Theft Auto Online Gen9 update will be three years old soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games originally released the GTA Online Gen9 update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15, 2022. It will complete its third anniversary this year and yet, the PC players have not yet received the features.

While the update’s arrival was officially announced as “in the new year”, the studio has yet to mention the release date. Most (if not all) PC players are already familiar with the Gen9 features as several gamers and streamers play the latest version.

2) GTA 6 is just around the corner

While Rockstar Games is already late in announcing the GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced version for PC, the GTA 6 release window is also gradually approaching. Even though the upcoming game won’t be released on PC on day one, the community will move towards it to either play or watch gameplay streams.

In that case, GTA 5 Online’s Gen9 release for PC may not be a groundbreaking event as the Grand Theft Auto community is primarily looking forward to the release of the upcoming title.

3) The update may not bring any major changes

The Gen9 version on consoles does not make the game substantially different from the older editions. Hence, we can expect the same for the PC version as well. The following are some of the notable features that the Expanded and Enhanced version currently has:

Real-time ray tracing

Animals in the multiplayer version

A few new category vehicles

A new subscription service

An exclusive vehicle garage

Other than these, most of the in-game things are common between both old and new versions of GTA Online. Since the studio is primarily focused on developing GTA 6 at the moment, we may not get any new changes in the PC version as well.

4) The graphics will mostly be the same

While the graphics of the GTA Online Gen9 version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are better than their older counterparts, if you compare the former with the current PC version graphics, you will find little to no changes.

The PC version of the game utilizes its flexibility in the hardware department to generate stunning visuals. The Gen9 version may also produce similar results but with added new support for ray tracing. It is also worth noting that the graphics in general has become outdated with time.

5) Microtransactions do not seem worth the money

The PC version may get a new subscription with Grand Theft Auto Online’s Gen9 update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Gen9 version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has a new monthly subscription service called GTA Plus, and we can expect it to arrive on PC in the future.

However, the benefits of the subscription in the multiplayer game do not seem worth the money. The console version of the subscription feels somewhat useful as Rockstar gives you access to its older video games.

