"We are back": GTA 6 fans react on Fall 2025 getting re-confirmed as the release period

Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent company) recently reaffirmed the GTA 6 would be released in the Fall of 2025. The news quickly became popular on the internet as it was shared by multiple X accounts, including Pubity (X/@pubity).

Sharing their excitement for the news, one X user named DAVE (X/@Prettyb0yDave) stated:

“We are back”

It's worth noting that Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped (to date) regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, after releasing the first trailer in December 2023. The gaming community began to worry that the title would get delayed till 2026. However, the parent company continues to reassure fans that it will be released in the previously announced period.

Many other X users also shared their excitement for the release of GTA 6.

Gaming fans are excited for Grand Theft Auto 6’s fall release this year (Images via X)

Movie Media (X/@MovieMediaX) stated that an update was much needed:

“I was just talking to one of my friends about how we needed an update just to verify it’s still on track”

Sam Maiyaki AI (X/@IamSamMaiyaki) commented Rockstar shouldn't delay the game’s release:

“GTA 6 is still set for Fall 2025—hopefully, no delays! After all the hype, I’m excited to see if it lives up to expectations.”

Some fans also expressed their concerns regarding the GTA 6 price tag.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce the retail price of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)

Readers should note that the Fall 2025 release announcement is still vague, as the exact release date has yet to be announced. The fall season typically starts in September and lasts till November. Therefore, we can expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released on any date within these months.

It will be interesting to see when Rockstar Games (or Take-Two Interactive) shares the final date, as it has been 14 months since the upcoming title was publicly acknowledged by the gaming studio.

Did Take-Two announce GTA 6's PC release?

No. As of the last Q3 Earnings Call Meeting (on February 6, 2025), neither Take-Two Interactive nor Rockstar Games has shared anything related to the GTA 6 PC version. The Fall 2025 release window is only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

If we consider Rockstar Games’ previous practices, the PC version of GTA 6 could be released one or two years after the initial release. The following are the release dates for the studio’s last two major projects:

Grand Theft Auto 5 initial release: September 17, 2013

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC release: April 14, 2015

Red Dead Redemption 2 initial release: October 26, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release: November 5, 2019

Readers are advised to wait for an official announcement from the developer.

