5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (April 28-May 1, 2025)

The GTA Online weekly updates are always an amazing opportunity to buy new things, and there’s a good reason behind it. Not only do they keep rotating items regularly, but they also provide enticing discounts, allowing players to save tons of money. The latest weekly event also offers up to 50% off on select cars, vehicles, and other items for players to claim.

However, not everything is worth buying in 2025, and it’s important to know the best options. That’s why this article shares five of the best things gamers can buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update event.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Battle Rifle, Eudora, and more (April 28-May 1, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to grab these things at a discount till 2:00 am PT, May 1, 2025:

1) Battle Rifle

Surviving in Los Santos without any weapons is practically impossible. Players often need one to complete missions or simply roam through the free roam in a public lobby. While there are many to choose from, one of them is currently available for half its price: the Battle Rifle. It is an assault rifle seemingly inspired by the FN FAL.

In terms of performance, the Battle Rifle is considered one of the best assault rifles due to its powerful caliber and good damage-per-shot value. Here are its performance statistics per the in-game files:

Damage : 41/100

: 41/100 Fire Rate : 52/100

: 52/100 Accuracy : 42/100

: 42/100 Range : 45/100

: 45/100 Clip Size: 40/100

The fact that players can buy it only for $248,750 makes it the best thing to get in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It is available from the Gun Van seller.

2) Brickade 6x6

A picture of the Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some players might not know the benefits of owning an MTL Brickade 6x6, and there’s a good reason behind it. It looks like an ordinary commercial vehicle and doesn’t look visually appealing to buy. However, the vehicle can help earn money via the Acid Lab business.

Those who buy the automobile this week will get a fully operational Acid Lab with it, allowing players to earn a substantial amount of money with it. Moreover, there is also a temporary boost to Acid Lab Resupply Missions and Acid Production Speed, making it the best thing to own in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

It can currently be purchased for a 30% discounted price of $1,015,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Eudora

A picture of the Eudora (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Willard Eudora is a four-seater full-size vintage muscle car currently available for a 30% discount thanks to the latest GTA Online weekly update. It highly resembles the real-life 1960 Buick Electra 225 hardtop 4-door 4-window variant.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Eudora can reach a top speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.776. While the performance is average, the best part is that players can use it for completing Taxi Work after applying the Taxi Livery.

It can currently be acquired for the discounted price of $875,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Överflöd Zeno

Not everyone likes to drive a vintage car; some prefer a fast vehicle that can help them in getaway situations, like the Överflöd Zeno. Debuted in 2021, the two-seater supercar seemingly took inspiration from the real-life SSC Tuatara.

When it comes to performance, the Zeno is incredible. Not only can it reach a top speed of 206.00 km/h (128.00 mph), but it also completes one lap in just 1:01.328, making it one of the fastest cars on a discount in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a 30% discounted price of $1,974,000.

5) Growler

Lastly, there’s the Growler, a two-seater sports car by Pfister that looks like a Porsche 718 Cayman. It has been a part of the game since 2021’s Los Santos Tuners DLC update.

According to Broughy1322, the Growler can complete one lap in about 1:02.996 and reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h). It is considered one of the best all-rounder cars that one shouldn’t miss out on getting in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for as low as $854,175.

As always, buying new things depends on one’s personal preference; however, you ``should check out the aforementioned things while the latest GTA Online weekly update event is still live.

