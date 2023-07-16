After being removed from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in 2015, Armored Trucks have finally returned with the latest weekly update. They are tied to a random event that offers an easy way of making a decent amount of money. To complete it, players must locate a green and white Gruppe 6 truck, blow open its rear doors and escape with the dropped Security Case containing cash.

However, these trucks spawn at certain specific locations in the game. Since the map is quite big, locating them can be an issue. That said, here is how to find GTA Online Armored Trucks after the latest update.

GTA Online guide: How to find Armored Trucks after the latest update

GTA Online Armored Trucks spawn at 10 locations in Los Santos and Blaine County. While this random event can be played in private and public lobbies, it only gets triggered after spending at least 16 minutes in a session.

Here is a list of all 10 locations where players can find an Armored Truck in Rockstar Games' 2013 title:

Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

El Burro Heights

Pillbox Hill

Vinewood Hills

Burton

Del Perro

Chumash

Grand Senora Desert

Grapeseed

Paleto Bay

This event is completely random, so you must sift through each location to find the truck.

Also, some of these locations are expansive, so you might have to drive around a bit to find the Gruppe 6 Armored Truck. You must also be in Freemode to trigger the Armored Trucks random event.

This is what a Gruppe 6 Armored Truck looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once the truck spawns, a blue dot will appear on the game's map, indicating its position. Instead of stopping the vehicle, get behind and blow open its rear doors using a Sticky Bomb.

This will result in a Security Case being dropped from the vehicle containing $25,000 cash. It can only be collected on foot, so walk up to it and press the button prompted in the top left corner of your screen.

At the same time, the truck's driver and a security guard will attempt to take you down, so be wary of your health. Additionally, collecting the case will trigger a 2-star wanted level. Once you get rid of it, the Armored Trucks random event will get completed.

Although Armored Trucks were previously removed from GTA Online, there were still available in the story mode. However, its spawns there locations are different.

Gruppe 6 Armored Trucks have also appeared in Grand Theft Auto IV. Therefore, they might return to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. Rockstar Games has been incredibly secretive about its upcoming project, but a GTA 6 hacker leaked its gameplay footage in September 2022.

