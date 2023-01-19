New GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle (January 19-25) released

Rockstar Games has released a brand new weekly update to GTA Online, which includes new offers, discounts, and benefits. Additionally, the developers have added two new vehicles as the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride in the game. These changes went live at around 5:30 pm IST, with all of this week's offers and rewards remaining valid until January 25, 2023.

While the weekly update is a continuation of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, Rockstar also launched the Lunar New Year 2023 event alongside it. GTA Online players can enjoy all of these benefits until the next weekly update.

Rockstar Games has added the Overflod Autarch and Pegassi Torero as the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride in GTA Online’s latest weekly update

Prize Ride - Torero (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Osiris, Jester RR



Simeon Showroom - 811, Sultan RS Classic, Ignus, Sugoi, Champion

GTA Online players can now get their hands on the Overflod Autarch for free after the most recent weekly update. Rockstar Games added the vehicle as a Podium award at the Diamond Casino & Resort.

To win it, players must score the vehicle award after spinning the Lucky Wheel lottery. With Rockstar Games adding 19 additional rewards to the wheel, every player only has a 5% chance of winning the Podium Vehicle. If you don’t get the vehicle on your first try, you can come back after 24 real-life hours and try your luck again.

Along with the Autarch, the Pegassi Torero is available as a Prize Ride reward in Grand Theft Auto Online. Players will have to finish in third place or higher in the LS Car Meet Series races for three consecutive days to win this sports car for free. You can also head to the Los Santos Car Meet on Popular Street to inspect the vehicle beforehand.

Details and specifications of the Overflod Autarch

The Overflod Autarch is one of GTA Online's fastest hypercars. It features an incredibly aerodynamic body with a low stance and cutting-edge design. By default, the rear wheels of this vehicle are bulletproof. It's heavily inspired by the real-life Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 003, McLaren Senna, KTM X-Bow GT4, and Koenigsegg One:1.

Autarch is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine and a six-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, the aerodynamic body, downforce mechanisms, and rear-wheel drive layout can propel the hypercar to a top speed of 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h.

Details and specifications of the Pegassi Torero

The Pegassi Torero is a sports classics car in GTA Online with a boxy design and flat headlights, similar to other Pegassi vehicles in the game. It's based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach.

The car's rear compartment houses a V12 engine that powers its rear wheels via a five-speed transmission box. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 116.50 mph or 187.49 km/h.

