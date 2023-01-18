GTA Online Lunar New Year celebration event reportedly coming soon, according to an insider

The Lunar New Year is rapidly approaching, with GTA Online already preparing for the festivities. Rumors state that Rockstar Games will introduce several new events, outfits, and other holiday-themed items for the popular multiplayer game. Although the gaming studio hasn't released any official information yet, data miners have discovered a number of festive elements.

As the Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the celebration event is expected to be announced in the next weekly update. Data miners also revealed that Rockstar Games will reintroduce Peyote Plants to the game as part of the celebrations.

Rockstar Games is planning to celebrate the Lunar New Year with new events and surprises in GTA Online

Expect Peyote Plants to return with increased chances or 100% chance of Rabbit transformation.



As well as special clothing and masks.

#GTAOnline Rockstar is set to celebrate the Lunar New Year very soon.Expect Peyote Plants to return with increased chances or 100% chance of Rabbit transformation.As well as special clothing and masks. Rockstar is set to celebrate the Lunar New Year very soon.Expect Peyote Plants to return with increased chances or 100% chance of Rabbit transformation.As well as special clothing and masks.#GTAOnline https://t.co/WX15qn1UUb

On January 18, 2023, popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 tweeted about the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration event in GTA Online. According to them, Peyote Plants will return to the game for a limited period of time, and players will also be able to collect special clothing, masks, and tattoos.

Tez2 shared a video that revealed several leaked elements coming to GTA Online. In the first part of the video, the player can be seen eating two Peyote Plants. One can be found outside The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts near Palomino Avenue, and the other is located near the B.J. Smith Recreational Center and Park near Carson Avenue.

The Peyote Plant rabbit in GTA Online (Image via Tez2/Twitter)

According to the insider, the Peyote Plants will have increased chances of transformation or a 100% chance of transforming into a rabbit. According to Chinese beliefs, the Lunar Year 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit, which is why the gaming studio is guaranteeing the chances of transforming into a rabbit in the game.

The video also revealed new tattoo options coming to GTA Online. While the Rabbit tattoo will be available for free to all, players will have to purchase other festive-themed tattoos for $30,000. The upcoming tattoo options are as follows:

Rabbit

Tiger

Horse

Dog

Rooster

Pig

Ox

Rat

Goat

Snake

Dragon

Monkey

Additionally, the gaming studio will be introducing three new masks to GTA Online as part of the celebrations. They are as follows:

Traditional Painted Rabbit

Twilight Painted Rabbit

Noh Painted Rabbit

The leaked Twilight Painted Rabbit mask in the game (Image via Tez2/Twitter)

Rockstar Games also contributed to the Yeti conspiracy by including a red Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee as part of the Lunar New Year celebration event in the game. Players will be able to purchase this from the Suburban Store counter under the Brands category.

The leaked Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee as seen in the video (Image via Tez2/Twitter)

Although it's currently unconfirmed, the event is expected to be released with the weekly update on January 19, 2023, as the upcoming week will include the Lunar New Year's day.

