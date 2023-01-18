GTA Online new drip-feed outfit leaked ahead of the next weekly update

The upcoming weekly update for GTA Online is rapidly approaching, and Rockstar Games has planned many new additions for the title.

Although there have been no official statements from the developers regarding the update, data miners have discovered several new outfits that will be available later in the game. These outfits will be included in the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed, and they all have a similar design or pattern.

Tez2, a popular Rockstar Games informer, also confirmed the news and shared a leaked drip-feed outfit.

New drip feed outfit for GTA Online leaked by data miners

On January 18, 2023, Tez2 shared a tweet informing players about a new drip-feed outfit coming to Grand Theft Auto Online. The informer shared an image where the game character can be seen wearing new shoes, pants, jackets, and sunglasses.

All the clothing items share a fiery pattern, with an orange, yellow, and light yellow color combination. The GTA Online character can be seen standing inside a clothing shop, and the background looks similar to a Suburban Store.

According to a response from another Twitter user named Joseperez, the image in Tez2's post was allegedly taken from the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

The user posted two tweets and shared six images of the clothing items, all of which had similar patterns but different color schemes.

Joseperez @lPONTEPASSIVOl @TezFunz2 @SpiderbikeNick They just announced it and I already have it in old gen @TezFunz2 @SpiderbikeNick They just announced it and I already have it in old gen https://t.co/YwzJl4nuvd

Joseperez shared images of some pant designs and sunglasses with the same fiery pattern in the first and second tweets, respectively. They claimed that these outfits are already available in the old-gen version of GTA Online.

Another user, @jxnkdealer, shared a photo of their Grand Theft Auto Online character wearing a shirt, pants, and bandana with a purple-colored fiery pattern.

Player reactions

Tez2's tweet quickly piqued the Grand Theft Auto community's interest, and many players, including GTA YouTubers, shared their thoughts.

GhillieMaster, a popular YouTuber, complimented the outfit with a creative pun.

Another YouTuber, Tylarious, shared a GIF of American bowler Peter David Weber and said he would wear the fiery outfit.

Other Grand Theft Auto Online players also picked up on the gist and began comparing the outfit to pop culture entities.

According to user Mocha Rex, the game character visited the popular American restaurant Downtown Flavortown.

Another user, Beyond Top Secret, posted a gif of Guy Ramsay Fieri, owner of Downtown Flavortown, dressed in his famous fiery outfit.

Although it is unknown when the outfit will be released, fans expect it to be available with the next weekly update on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

