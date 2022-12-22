Another GTA 6 tease reportedly found on a leaked GTA Online shirt amidst Los Santos Drug Wars update

The recently released GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is expected to release plenty of content as part of the drip feed system, and the game's data miners are constantly digging for unreleased content. Rockstar Games included all unreleased content in the DLC update on December 13, 2022, as fans continue to explore the game files for even more information.

Interestingly, the community has already revealed numerous Grand Theft Auto Online-related materials, with fans now discovering alleged GTA 6 teasers in the leaks. Although the developers are yet to confirm these rumors, many fans believe that the content subtly teases the highly anticipated upcoming game.

Fans discover alleged GTA 6 teaser in Los Santos Drug Wars update drip feed content

An unreleased top named "Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar" has a repeating pattern on it with a slightly modified Taxi. Interestingly the skyline in the background is not from Los Santos, as pointed out by @WildBrick142 and friends.

On December 18, 2022, Classique, a well-known GTA informer, tweeted about the new "Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar" shirt that Rockstar Games was possibly saving for a future release. While the shirt itself is a foregone conclusion, given that the developers have officially announced the future inclusion of Taxi Missions in the game, the graphics on the shirt have certainly piqued fans' interest.

The leaked Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt in the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via TW/Classique)

The shirt's design shows a modified version of a taxicab with a tropical setting at the back. According to Classique, the skyline in the background is not from the city of Los Santos.

Gaming Detective, another prominent GTA informer, acknowledged this rumor and confirmed that the background location is not present in Grand Theft Auto V or its Online variant.

Below is an unreleased GTA Online t-shirt with a repeating Downtown Cab Co. pattern. What's interesting is that the skyline in the background is not of Los Santos.

The shirt has two distinct graphic patterns: one with trees and skyscrapers with a taxi in front, and the other with trees and varied buildings with a mountain in the back and a Downtown Cab Co. signboard in front.

All the different graphics patterns in the leaked shirt design (Image via TW/Classique)

On December 20, 2022, Gaming Detective posted another tweet, confirming that the mountain depicted in the shirt's graphics is not Mount Chiliad from Grand Theft Auto 5. They then asserted that the shirt is most likely a teaser for Grand Theft Auto 6.

After closer examination, it's clear that the mountain from the leaked GTA Online shirt is not Mount Chiliad. I'm almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6.

The upcoming game is said to be set in Vice City, a satirical version of real-life Miami, Florida. Keeping that in mind, Twitter user Illyrian/Albanian inquired whether Miami, as depicted in the shirt's graphics, has any mountains.

Illyrian/Albanian @that1albanian @that1detectiv3 I'm not American but does Miami have those type of mountains? Always thought it was kinda flat. But maybe the map is big or something? @that1detectiv3 I'm not American but does Miami have those type of mountains? Always thought it was kinda flat. But maybe the map is big or something?

In response, Gaming Detective stated that, while Miami is located on a broad plain in real life, the upcoming game is rumored to be set in various locations, particularly in South America. They claimed that the depicted mountain may likely be from any of those locations.

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3 @that1albanian Florida in general is pretty flat, but on the leaked shirt we can see 2 different cities so I’m guessing the one with the mountain behind it is the rumored South American location. @that1albanian Florida in general is pretty flat, but on the leaked shirt we can see 2 different cities so I’m guessing the one with the mountain behind it is the rumored South American location.

While the location shown on this leaked shirt design remains unknown, the GTA community is eagerly awaiting official news about the upcoming game from Rockstar Games.

