Ex-Rockstar dev reportedly wishes GTA 6 map to be "smaller and denser"

While the entire gaming community is eager to see the new GTA 6 map, Tony Gowland, a former developer at Rockstar Games, stated that the upcoming one should be smaller than the latest map and have a more dense population. Tony did an exclusive interview with PCGamesN where he said that the next iteration of Vice City should be like the original one, smaller and denser.

However, the community has different opinions on the matter, opposing the concept of a smaller map in the upcoming title.

Former Rockstar Games developer wants the new Vice City map to be smaller in GTA 6

PCGamesN published the interview report on October 28, 2023, where Tony Gowland stated the following:

“In terms of what I’m hoping for, I personally would like it to bring in a little bit in terms of size of the world…I think a smaller but more densely packed location would maybe bring back some of that memorable navigation that I loved from the original.”

The former Rockstar Games developer had worked on popular projects such as Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, Chinatown Wars, and Red Dead Redemption. Since GTA 6 is reportedly going to take place in Vice City, Tom wanted it to have the exact same kind of map that he previously worked on.

The report further stated:

“I think the city just works really well and is that perfect size of open-world cities that we’ve gone way beyond these days…Honestly I think even now if you dropped me at any random spot in Vice City and tasked me with going to a particular location, I’d be able to fully ‘The Knowledge’ my way there efficiently.”

Fans oppose the concept of a smaller map in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, many fans dismissed the idea of a smaller location in Grand Theft Auto 6 and stated that modern games should have bigger open-world maps. Some also said that they had been waiting for over a decade to play the next GTA title thus, it should have a bigger map than the State of San Andreas.

Although Tony Gowland has advocated for a smaller map, the GTA 6 leaks disclosed that the new Vice City will be twice the size of the current one.

