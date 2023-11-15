After Ned Luke, GTA 5's Franklin actor, Shawn Fonteno, teases a role in Grand Theft Auto 6

The GTA 6 trailer release date is approaching rapidly, and fans are going crazy over what Rockstar Games has planned for its most ambitious project. While the community is eager to meet the new characters in the upcoming game, some also believe that Shawn Fonteno, Grand Theft Auto 5’s Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, will make his return.

Although the actor did not state it directly, enthusiastic fans took some of Shawn Fonteno’s recent X (formerly Twitter) posts as subtle hints. However, an official confirmation from Rockstar Games is still awaited.

Fans believe Franklin Clinton will be a part of GTA 6 gameplay

The alleged post that started the rumor (Image via X/@Shawn_Fonteno)

On November 14, 2023, Shawn Fonteno shared the above post on X, which was reportedly deleted within a few minutes. While the statement could mean anything, many fans took it as him hinting at a role in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Ned Luke’s reply to Shawn Fonteno’s post (Image via X)

Ned Luke, the voice actor for Grand Theft Auto 5’s Michael De Santa, also replied to the post and asked the former to play Modern Warfare.

Shawn Fonteno’s deleted post on Instagram (Image via IG/@solo118)

Many fans also pointed out that Shawn Fonteno shared another hint on an Instagram post, which was soon deleted. These three instances made fans speculate that Franklin Clinton would be a part of the upcoming game.

On the contrary, in a recent interview published on the PARTYCHAT YouTube channel on November 10, 2023, Shawn Fonteno “officially” announced that Franklin Clinton would not be a part of the upcoming game. However, Ned Luke refused to accept or deny his involvement in the project.

Since it is still unclear what the voice actors meant with their statements, fans have to wait for the GTA 6 trailer release to know the truth.

It is also worth noting that the notorious GTA 6 leaks did not show any hints of Franklin Clinton’s involvement in the game. The community has scanned through all the GTA 6 leaked footage, and they've discovered many intriguing details about the upcoming game. However, none of the data miners mentioned anything about the return of Michael De Santa or Franklin Clinton.

