GTA 6 mud girl screenshot shows jaw-dropping graphical fidelity of the game

The breathtaking graphics shown in the GTA 6 trailer left both the gaming community and Rockstar's fans in awe. Since its release on December 5, 2023, gamers all over the internet have been dissecting each frame from the video. The trailer broke several records and received an unprecedented number of views. A notable element that many noticed is the improvement in graphics.

One such scene from the trailer that garnered attention is the "Thrillbilly Mud Club." The snippet features a woman smeared in dirt who has been dubbed the "mud girl," with fans astounded by the graphical fidelity on display. However, there's a lot to take from this scene, and here's a breakdown.

GTA 6 trailer's mud girl shows stunning graphical advancement

The "mud girl" in the GTA 6 trailer is an NPC that fans are assuming is a part of the "Thrillbilly Mud Club." Two other NPCs can also be seen covered in mud. What's impressive here is the mud physics, as each model is realistically slathered in dirt, and it's part of their texture.

This is unlike anything from previous titles. Both blood and water can affect NPCs and the protagonists in the HD Universe Grand Theft Auto titles, but the effect is nowhere near as detailed. GTA 4 was the first entry where the protagonist would get covered in blood if they took too much damage, although it always appeared in a fixed, predictable pattern.

Bloody bullethole textures will appear in Niko's clothes if he gets shot at, and these will increase in number and get more prominent with each injury. In Grand Theft Auto 5, the damage appears in a slightly more accurate manner, with bulletholes appearing where characters get shot.

However, it's still not convincing enough to pass off as extremely realistic. While how GTA 6 will handle blood hasn't been revealed, the mud effects seem to indicate a vast improvement. In the "mud girl" screenshots, fans can see how the mud doesn't appear in a fixed pattern but in a more random way.

This is even more prominent on the shirtless man, who has dirt smeared all over him. Rockstar implemented an impressive mud system in Red Dead Redemption 2. When it rained in the game, the dirt tracks would get all muddy, and Arthur's clothes would get soiled if he fell over.

The mud scene from the GTA 6 trailer also indicates off-roading as a possible sport. There are many cars in the scene, with a new monster truck being visible.

