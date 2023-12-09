Is Lucia the bikini girl in GTA 6 trailer? Fans spark intense debate on Internet

The GTA 6 trailer showed a great deal of what to expect from the upcoming game, and it seemed to focus on the protagonist, Lucia. There are several scenes in the 90-second clip that feature her prominently, including one near the beginning and one towards the very end of the trailer. However, one scene in which a bikini girl appears to be posing for the camera has sparked a lengthy debate on social media.

Many fans are convinced that the girl is Lucia, while others vehemently believe that it's someone else. Here's a look at how the debate has been growing on social media as fans try to determine if the bikini girl is indeed Lucia.

GTA 6 fans believe Lucia is the bikini girl seen in the trailer

Expand Tweet

It's impossible to say if Lucia and the bikini girl seen in the GTA 6 trailer are one and the same. Popular YouTuber NikTek made a post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing Lucia with the bikini girl, explaining why they believe that these two characters are the same.

According to him, "the shape of the head, hairline, and ears are a strong indicator" of the bikini girl being Lucia, the protagonist. He also added that it wouldn't make sense for Rockstar to showcase an NPC in the trailer who looks this similar to the protagonist.

Expand Tweet

Dyllie, another content creator and GTA fan, claimed otherwise. He shared a picture made by Redditor 'Levi007hech0' which highlights the differences between the bikini girl and Lucia. The original post, which was posted on the GTA 6 subreddit, highlights some moles and other details on the bikini girl's back and compares it to Lucia's, showing how the latter has none of those identifying markers on her body.

Expand Tweet

Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber TGG had a different opinion. He expressed the same sentiment as NikTek, believing that Rockstar wouldn't "make a character look identical to Lucia if it's not Lucia." He also pointed out how Lucia is wearing the same earrings as the bikini girl in a later frame of the trailer.

He believes that the skin tone, hair color, body shape, and other details between the two women are identical. However, he ended his discussion by stating:

"This is either Lucia, or Rockstar intentionally trying to spark up a debate lol."

Dyllie, on the other hand, later came up with another post where he changed his earlier stance on the issue.

Expand Tweet

He will apparently return with more evidence in support of his belief, so interested fans might have to watch out for it. One user mentioned that Lucia and the bikini girl have different noses, so they can't be the same.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another made a detailed analysis of their faces, highlighting all the differences in minute detail, and concluded that they were not the same person.

Expand Tweet

One other user made a hilarious joke to sum up the situation. They said that if Lucia and the bikini girl are the same person, then Stephanie and the twerking NPC must also be the same. Stephanie is one of the characters seen in the trailer who seems to be a staff at the Leonida Department of Corrections.

Expand Tweet

However, when it comes to making fun of the whole debate, it was DarkViperAU who took the cake. He acknowledged the debate and declared that he would just side with the majority, whatever their opinion is.

Expand Tweet

At the moment, it seems that the majority of GTA fans believe that the bikini girl is indeed Lucia, at least on X. Rockstar is yet to reveal anything about this, so it's up to internet sleuths to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, another woman from the trailer, the "mud girl," has been grabbing some attention and already has a dedicated fan base.

The GTA 6 trailer has gained over 132 million views on YouTube and has already broke several records. Now, the GTA 6 mapping community is trying to determine what the map will look like in the next game based on the trailer as well as several Vice City map leaks.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Lucia and the bikini girl from the GTA 6 trailer are the same? Yes, absolutely Not at all 0 votes